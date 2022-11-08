Emily Tanner looks over her shoulder. Pic credit: @emilyytanner/Instagram

Since Emily Tanner looks so flawless in all the pictures she shares on her social media, it makes sense that she posts content so frequently.

One of her latest photo threads shows off the gorgeous swimwear she chose to wear while spending time near the ocean.

The social media influencer and model knows exactly how to strike a pose in some of the most stunning outfits ever.

Whether she’s dressing up or dressing down, Emily always seems to look her best.

Emily wore a black and red bikini with a matching skirt to cover up her hips and upper thighs while leaning back against a clear balcony.

The ocean waves looked picturesque behind her.

Emily Tanner looks amazing wearing With Jean

With Jean is a clothing brand that Emily is working with right now. The exclusive brand ships items worldwide to fashionistas everywhere, including accessories and swimwear.

The bikini top was made with triangle-shaped material and the bottoms had high-waisted strings tied and bows on both of her hips.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Instagram model was barefoot, but she did wear a couple of bracelets, a couple of rings, and a pair of silver hoop earrings. Her toned arms, flat abs, and sleek legs were easy to see.

She also wore long, pointy acrylic nails in a neutral shade of polish as well.

Emily Tanner went all out for Halloween

In a separate photo thread, Emily showed her followers how she dressed up to celebrate spooky season with her friends.

The social butterfly went all out in a costume that is worth checking out simply due to its eccentric vibe and vibrant shine.

Emily dressed up as an alien for Halloween, wearing a silver-colored costume made of metallic material. The costume was designed with green trim, a green zipper, and a green alien face plastered on one side of her chest.

She wore a pair of green fishnet stockings tucked into a pair of knee-high black boots with pointed tips and high heels. Emily added bracelets on both hands and completed the cute Halloween costume with a pair of futuristic sunglasses.

The silver sunglasses also had thick rims with small black lenses.

She posed in a silly way, poking fun at the Star Wars movie franchise based on the way her fingers were spread apart. Acrylic nails are the name of the game for Emily, who was also wearing them for her spooky season photo thread.