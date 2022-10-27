Emily Tanner has a night out in Florida for a new opening. Pic credit: @emilyytanner/Instagram

This week, Emily Tanner looked stunning as she posed in swimwear at the Edition Hotel in Tampa, Florida.

The model and social media influencer looked amazing as she attended the opening weekend of the hotel group’s newest location.

Emily wore a black cut-out swimsuit with an asymmetric strap by Versace and paired it with a white fishnet coverup. The sexy, sheer coverup is called the Ariel Dress and is made by ethical beachwear brand, Flook the Label, it currently retails for $199.

The 27-year-old accessorized her look with a pair of neutral wedge heels by Christian Louboutin and a metallic gold shoulder bag by Miu Miu.

She looked gorgeous in photos as she twirled and showed off her figure from the front and back.

Emily wrote a caption on the post, explaining her love of fashion and her excitement at sharing her outfits with her 837K Instagram followers, she said, “I’ve been in an anti social media phase for awhile / uninspired. It’s exciting to finally find something that makes posting worth it- sharing my love for clothes, shoes, all things fashion. So I hope y’all are enjoying this side of my life.”

Emily Tanner enjoys a fun weekend at The Edition Hotel

Emily joined a host of other celebs and influencers last weekend at the opening of The Edition Hotel in Florida.

Over the course of the weekend she shared five posts, including a reel, of her enjoying her time at the new luxury boutique hotel, at one point apologizing for “content overload.” She must have been having a good time!

In one carousel of images Emily wears a sexy lace bodysuit by the underwear brand, Bluebella, and covers her modesty with a sheer black bodycon dress by clothing brand, OW Collection. She accessorized the risqué look with a custom diamond necklace that spelled out her name and wore her long blonde hair in a ponytail.

She captioned the photos, “A weekend for the books. The new @editiontampa is stunnnnning. Thank you @editionhotels for an incredible time!!”

Emily Tanner’s relationship status

Emily seems to be single at the moment.

As confirmed by US Weekly, the blonde stunner previously dated professional football player Danny Amendola who is Olivia Culpo’s ex.

The pair were spotted out and about in 2019 before Danny confirmed a new relationship with singer Jean Watts in 2020.