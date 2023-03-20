Emily Tanner is back again, and this time she shared some sizzling sunny views with her fans.

The 28-year-old fashion model took her adventure to the beach, where she posed next to a palm tree under a mostly clear, blue sky.

As she did so, Emily stared out toward the ocean while she sported a beautiful bikini.

The California resident looked incredible in her lovely matching set, as the colors of the bikini complemented her complexion perfectly.

Emily decided to take to social media with this killer shot, sharing it with her 838,000 followers via Instagram.

In the caption of the post, the blonde beauty even expressed that she’d needed some help as she further reached out to her fans.

Emily Tanner shows off her hourglass figure in her beautiful brown bikini

In the tropical shot, Emily donned a gorgeous brown bikini set. The matching satin set included a classic spaghetti strap top along with a pair of cheeky, high-waisted bottoms.

For accessories, the model decided to go with all gold jewelry. Emily wore a couple of layered necklaces, some bracelets, and an assortment of gold rings. She also added a pair of aviator sunglasses while her hair was styled in pretty waves.

Luckily for her fans, Emily even announced that she’d be selling some of her clothing, which might include some of her awesome bikinis.

The blonde beauty reached out to her fans, asking them for website advice when it came to selling her clothes. The caption read, “So I’m selling a ton (yes a ton) of my clothes. I’m starting with bathing suits and will be uploading 40 swimsuits next week. What is the best platform to use? Depop, Poshmark, etc. help girlies.”

Emily Tanner promotes Celsius energy with her puppy

When it comes to finding a little boost of daily energy, Emily certainly knows where to turn to.

The blonde beauty is a proud ambassador and now partner of Celsius energy drink, with whom she’s worked on countless occasions.

Celsius is a company that sells a diverse selection of tasty products that provide its customers with the perfect boost of caffeine without having to experience all of the nasty jitters that are usually seen in other similar products.

However, the company holds a special place in Emily’s heart as she’s been working with Celsius for quite a while now.

For this particular share, Emily posed in her spacious, modern-styled home while she held her adorable pup in her hand.

The model smiled for the camera as the lemon-lime flavored product sat next to her on the counter. Emily expressed her love for the product while she simultaneously enjoyed her time with the brown and white puppy.

While she promoted the refreshing product, Emily sported a matching dark gray Set Active fit. The fit included a gray, low-cut sports bra along with a pair of high-waisted athletic shorts.

As usual, the model looked phenomenal while stealing the hearts of her fans with this adorable puppy-filled photo shoot for Celsius.

The post was captioned, “Busy these days @celsiusofficial, swipe for the cutest photos at the end. This new flavor is my favorite for sure. *dog had no consumption of Celsius … but wishes she did* #celsiuslivefit #celsius #celsiusambassador.”

Fans can now head to Celsius’ official website to browse their whole selection of tasty flavors or even find them a select local stores.