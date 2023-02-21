Emily Tanner certainly turned up the heat in her latest share as she styled in the utmost perfect ensemble while simultaneously sharing a little inspiration with her fans.

The 28-year-old fashion model sported a huge smile while she walked up the stairs and toward the camera.

As she enjoyed her happy indoor stroll, Emily was photographed in a gorgeous red dress that lit up the room with just its brightness alone.

The dress looked heavenly on the California resident as it complemented her complexion perfectly.

While she walked up the stairs, Emily also shared some inspiration with her fans that was short, but sweet.

Luckily for fans, the celeb shared her killer fit and inspirational words with her 841,000 followers on Instagram.

Emily Tanner sizzles in a red mini dress

In the post that she provided, Emily shared two slides. In the first slide, the model smiled away from the camera and out toward the wall as she slowly walked up a set of stairs.

While she did so, the model wore a bright red, low-cut mini dress. The jaw-dropping fit was an absolute staple piece as it hugged her body perfectly while accentuating her slender yet toned physique.

She went on to style the vibrant-colored dress with a pair of cream-colored cowboy boots that peeked out from the bottom of the slide.

The blonde beauty wore a beautiful array of gold jewelry. She styled in two gold necklaces, a couple of bracelets, and a variety of rings and earrings.

For her hair, Emily used a clip to pull most of her blonde locks back while a couple of small strands fell down the front of her face.

Overall, the model looked beautiful, and she perfectly executed this fit.

In the second slide, Emily shared a screenshot of a text that read, “but I promise the lows are low but the highs are high.”

Even though this was short advice, the message was undeniably effective. She even went on to caption the post, “Little reminder on the second slide 🤍 just keep swimming.”

Emily Tanner is a proud partner of Celsius Engergy

When it comes to receiving a little boost of daily energy, Emily knows exactly where to turn to.

The multi-talented celeb is a proud partner of Celsius Energy and has been for quite some time now.

Celsius Energy is a company that sells a wide selection of tasty products that offer the perfect amount of caffeine without having to experience all of the nasty jitters that usually come with drinking energy products.

In another recent post, Emily shared her admiration for the company once again as she posed with the energy drink, helping promote one of the newer products.

For this particular post, the model held the new Fantasy Vibe drink in her hand as she leaned close to the camera.

Emily looked gorgeous as she sported an all-black athletic fit for this special occasion. She geared up in a black low-cut sports bra and paired it with some matching, high-waisted athletic leggings.

For accessories, she went with a black headband which kept her hair away from her face. She also donned a gold necklace, a couple of gold bracelets, and rings.

In the second slide, Emily looked to be having the time of her life as she placed the Celsius Energy drink on her head while she smiled and laughed away.

In the other slides, the blonde beauty was captured in a variety of other poses while she happily promoted one of her favorite drinks.

She captioned the post, “I heard your fantasies come true when you drink this new fantasy vibe flavor… idk. Just heard that. You gotta try it. Lmk.@celsiusofficial #celsius #celsiusbrandpartner #celsiuslivefit.”

Fans can now shop the wide selection of tasty Celsius energy drinks online through their website or at select stores.