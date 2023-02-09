Emily Tanner looked heavenly as she elegantly posed for a series of jaw-dropping shots.

The 28-year-old fashion model certainly wowed her fans once again as she styled in a satin mini dress.

Emily was photographed in a lofty, modern-styled space while she modeled in her lovely satin attire.

The blonde beauty also reached out to her fans, asking them to play a game of “shames.”

Emily made the game short and simple by requesting that her fans surface some of their hidden addictions and or obsessions as well.

As expected, the model started off the game by announcing hers first, “Hi my name is Emily. I love playing dress up and I also have a shopping addiction… sugar too. Let’s play a game of letting our “shames” out. Go.”

Emily Tanner looks incredible while she shares some silly secrets with her fans

Even though Emily’s addictions weren’t shocking or unexpected, in the end, it was her honest attitude that counted.

In contrast to her addictions, her ensemble was astonishing. The model looked phenomenal, adding another iconic fit to the list.

Emily wore a long-sleeved, satin dress that featured a floral-print design throughout the fabric. The floral graphics on the dress included bright red roses, and some green leaves and vines. The dress itself was a light pink hue and complemented the model’s complexion perfectly.

Her long blonde hair was tied back into a ponytail, which further flowed down her back.

For her makeup, Emily went with a bold, dark look. She wore long, lavish lashes and black eyeliner around her lids. She completed the elegant look by adding some touches of blush and bronzer, along with a pink hue across her lips.

Without a doubt, the blonde beauty executed this look with absolute ease and perfection.



Emily Tanner also expresses her love for animals

In another Instagram post, Emily was spotted petting and further bonding with a beautiful brown and white horse, while they both seemed to appreciate each other’s company.

The 28-year-old had her back toward the camera while she cherished her moments with the gorgeous horse.

Emily wore a bright white, cropped tank top and paired it with high-waisted denim shorts.

The model completed the outdoorsy ensemble by adding a pair of white cowboy boots while she stood in the tall green grass.

She lightly accessorized with a couple of gold necklaces, some gold bracelets, and matching gold rings.

To add to the serene moment, Emily incorporated the song By the Seaside by Austin Farwell in the video.

She captioned the post, “Heaven. Animals are so special.”

Emily is also a die-hard Celsius ambassador

Emily is certainly a pro when it comes to picking the perfect energy drink for the job at hand.

The model has proven her deep admiration for Celsius as it’s her go-to drink along with her favorite company to promote.

For this particular post, Emily took advantage of the gorgeous L.A. weather as she took to the hills of Hollywood.

The blonde beauty picked the perfect day for a hike along the hills as the sun shined bright while the sky remained cloud-free.

Per usual, Emily demonstrated the perfect mix of comfort and fashion in one shot.

For her hiking essentials, the model wore a matching black athletic set. The matching set included a low-cut sports bra and a pair of high-waisted biker shorts. She also had an oversized gray sweater that was draped over her shoulder.

She coordinated the black fit with some comfortable black and white training sneakers.

Emily certainly enjoyed her adventurous outing as she smiled and sipped on her lemon-lime Celsius drink.

She captioned the post, “I hike miles with a @celsiusofficial in my hand… what’s your talent? 😬😬 #celsius#celsiuslivefit#celsiusambassador.”

Fans can now shop the wide selection of refreshing Celsius energy drinks online through their website or at select stores.