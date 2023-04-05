Emily Tanner is back; this time, she provided her fans with some of her beauty secrets.

The 28-year-old model happily took to her social media with the beauty hacks as she also included her sizzling look of the day.

Emily certainly didn’t shy away from the camera for this Instagram Reel as she posed in the mirror that was located on her spacious boat.

For this boat and beauty cruise, the young celeb donned a lovely black swimsuit.

As she did so, Emily sported a pretty smile on her face while she played with her long, golden locks.

In the post’s caption, the model jumped right into her beauty secrets as she wrote, “It would be wrong to gatekeep anything… especially my new favorite lip combo… so see below 😬.”

Emily Tanner shares her favorite beauty products

One of the first beauty products that she mentioned was Charlotte Tilbury’s lip liner. She wrote, “@charlottetilbury lip liner in the new pillow talk 3 is intense.”

The second product that she mentioned was another lip product by Rare Beauty that she combined with the first shade. She stated, “@rarebeauty new glossy lip in nearly rose.”

One of the last products that she included was NARS Cosmetics’ moisturizer. She expressed, “narsissist tinted moisturizer only, always with sunscreen.”

Even after Emily supplied her fans with all of her beauty hacks, she even went on to tag the mastermind behind the swimsuit.

She tagged Alt Swimwear, who was responsible for designing her lovely cut-out swimsuit. The suit even featured a flashy gold clasp in the middle, while the whole one-piece perfectly accentuated Emily’s toned physique.

To complete this heavenly look, the model added an array of gold jewelry while her blonde hair cascaded down her body in light waves.

The rest of the caption read, “& obviously @altswim my favorite one piece and @8otherreasons seashell earrings.”

Emily Tanner promotes Celsius energy while hiking through the hills of Hollywood

When the model isn’t involved with sharing her beauty products, she’s enjoying the beautiful simplicities of Mother Nature instead.

In another recent share on Instagram, Emily uploaded an array of scenic shots as she hiked through the hills of Hollywood with one of her favorite drinks in her hand.

Undoubtedly, the blonde beauty is certainly a pro when it comes to picking the perfect energy drink for the job at hand.

More so, the model has proven her deep admiration for Celsius as it’s her go-to drink and also one of her favorite companies to promote.

Celsius is known for its tasty energy-boosting drinks that provide each of its customers with the perfect balance of energy and happiness. Emily has found this to be true as she recently formed a partnership with the company.

However, for this particular post, Emily took advantage of the gorgeous warm weather as she took to the hills of Hollywood.

The blonde beauty picked the perfect day for a hike along the hills as the sun shined bright while the sky was a beautiful solid blue and remained cloud-free.

As expected, Emily demonstrated the perfect mix of comfort and fashion in one shot.

For her hiking fit, the model wore a matching black athletic set. The set included a low-cut sports bra and a pair of high-waisted biker shorts. She also added an oversized gray sweater that was draped over her shoulder.

She further accessorized with an assortment of gold jewelry while she sipped on her lemon-lime Celsius drink.

She captioned the post, “I hike miles with a @celsiusofficial in my hand… what’s your talent? 😬😬.”

Fans can now head to Celsius’ official website to browse through the variety of tasty flavors or can shop the selection in select local stores.