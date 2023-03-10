Emily Tanner has let it be known that she is ready for the colder months to be over as she’s now patiently waiting for summertime to arrive yet again.

In the meantime, the 28-year-old model shared a series of three shots while she waited for her favorite season to come back around.

Emily teamed up with the clothing company called, With Jean.

With Jean was founded by two best friends, Sami Lorking-Tanner and Evangeline Titilas, back in 2017.

Since then, the company has been steadily evolving and growing, providing its customers with collections that will leave them feeling happy without having to break the bank.

Emily happily teamed up with the company as she promoted one of their gorgeous, sheer sets in her latest post.

Emily Tanner is glowing in her sheer bikini set and miniskirt

Emily would never leave her fans in the dark as she quickly posted the beautiful collage onto her Instagram feed.

In the first slide, the model was captured with her hands raised high in the air as she sported the beautiful green and orange set.

The matching set included their sheer Willow Top t-shirt, which is currently on sale for $40. She went ahead a paired the top with the matching Dylan Mini Skirt that is also on sale for $40. Underneath the beautiful set, the model sported With Jean’s Bitsy Bikini Bottoms.

For her accessories, the blonde beauty added a couple of gold bracelets along with an assortment of gold rings.

She finalized this killer look by sporting long, voluminous curls and a full face of perfectly applied makeup.

She simply captioned the post, “Summer days loading … @withjean.”

Emily Tanner enjoys a nice bubble bath while partnering with Manscaped

In another recent share, Emily partnered with Manscaped as she was captured sitting at the edge of the tub.

The model has worked with the company many times before as she helps promote their luxury grooming products.

For this particular post, Emily was captured smiling away as she held the jet-black beard trimmer in her one hand.

While she did so, the blonde beauty sat at the edge of her large white tub while she dipped her legs into the bubble bath beneath her.

The model was styled in a gorgeous, black swimsuit that featured a low-cut neckline. The black suit looked stunning on Emily as it hugged her slender figure perfectly.

For her accessories, the 28-year-old wore a small, dainty gold necklace, a couple of gold bracelets, and an assortment of pretty gold rings.

To finalize this bubble bath experience, Emily threw her long blonde locks back into a ponytail while she rocked a full face of makeup.

The post read, “Give the gift of grooming with @manscaped 🎁Use my code EMILYTANNER for 20% off + free shipping at Manscaped.com! #manscapedpartner.”

Fans certainly came out to show their appreciation for this self-care photograph as the post received 13,700 likes and over 200 expressive fans in the comment section.