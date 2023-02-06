Emily Tanner is certainly a luminary when it comes to her flawless looks and exquisite taste in fashion.

In her latest share, the blonde beauty demonstrated just that.

Emily was styled in the perfect black dress as it accented her slender yet toned physique.

Her long, golden locks elegantly trickled down along her back while she got ready for a special night out.

The 28-year-old posed for two mesmerizing shots while she tagged Los Angeles, California, as her location.

In the first shot, Emily was captured fixing the top of her dress while she stood in her lofty L.A. space.

Emily Tanner is gorgeous in her all-black ensemble

However, on the second slide, the model was captured in mid-motion while she stole the show with her smile alone.

Emily was kind enough to share the timeless moments with her loyal fans as she uploaded the shots onto her Instagram feed, sharing it with her 842k followers.

In the first slide, Emily was captured from the side as she sported an elegant black dress.

The masterpiece featured a large cut-out design on the model’s sides and along her back while it fell to her mid-thigh.

Emily then styled her hair in light waves, which she pushed back behind her shoulders.

She further accessorized with an assortment of gold jewelry. She wore a couple of gold bracelets and a pair of hoop earrings.

For the second slide, Emily left the shot in black and white as she walked toward the camera.

She sported a huge smile across her face while she closed her eyes and just enjoyed the moment.

She captioned the post, “Sour then sweet, but most likely just sweet @areyouami.”

Emily Tanner partners with MANSCAPED

In another recent share, Emily announced her partnership with MANSCAPED as she held the product in her hand for a mirror shot.

The model has worked with the company before as she helps promote their luxury beard products.

For this post, the blonde bombshell sported a plain white, cropped t-shirt and ribbed sweatpants while she held the beard hedger.

In some of the other slides, Emily snapped shots of the MANSCAPED products that rested along her counter.

The model was even kind enough to share a special discount code with her fans interested in the products.

She captioned the post, “Make a smooth first impression with The Beard Hedger by @manscaped 😉 Use code EMILYTANNER for 20% off at Manscaped.com! #manscapedpartner.”

Emily Tanner is a proud ambassador of Celsius Energy

In another Instagram post, Emily decided to hit the basketball court while simultaneously promoting one of her favorite brands.

As she held the Wilson basketball in one hand, the model tightly held onto her Celsius Energy drink in the other.

Emily has worked with Celsius a handful of times, hence why she is a proud ambassador for the company.

The blonde bombshell has made it known how much she admires the tasty products and the non-jittering energy they deliver.

For this particular picture, Emily was captured happily sipping on their Arctic Vibe flavor, which tastes like an assortment of sparkling berries.

As she held the drink, Emily wore an all-black athletic fit that included a low-cut, long-sleeved top and a pair of black, form-fitting shorts.

She finalized the black ensemble by wearing white socks and matching white sneakers.

She captioned the fun post, “Guess I’m just a sporty girlie @celsiusofficial *disclaimer: I can play just about any sport but basketball lol* #celsius#celsiuslivefit#celsiusambassador.”

Fans can now shop the wide selection of flavors online or find them at select local stores.