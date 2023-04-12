Emily Tanner looked flawless as she glowed and glistened in a special submission video for Calvin Klein.

The California-based model decided to take her skills to the next level as she contacted one of her favorite companies.

Emily sported a casual yet beautiful ensemble as she posed and modeled while the sun shimmered along her skin.

The model was captured at various angles as she was first seen from the waist down as she buttoned her blue jeans.

In the next couple of scenes, the 28-year-old celeb was spotted talking on her old-school home phone as she twirled around with the black phone in her hand.

Luckily for fans, Emily quickly posted this captivating clip to her Instagram feed, happily sharing it with her 836,000 followers.

Emily Tanner looks gorgeous as she glows in her Calvin Klein attire

In the clip, Emily donned a pair of light-washed denim jeans as she had them folded over along her hips.

Her black and white Calvin Klein undies peeked out from underneath as she folded them. Both pieces fit the model perfectly, accentuating her slender yet toned physique.

She coordinated the jeans and undies with a classic white, cropped t-shirt that fell right before her belly button.

She even accessorized in one of the clips with some stylish sunglasses as she stared out into the warm, bright sun.

To complete this glowing CK photo shoot, the blonde beauty had her in light waves as they beautifully cascaded down the front of her stylish yet comfy fit.

Regardless of the scene, Emily nailed this CK submission and looked phenomenal while doing so.

The post was captioned, “My submission for @calvinklein 🤔 Shot on 8 mm vintage film 🎥 @na__ce #mycalvins #calvinklein.”

Emily Tanner has also teamed up with Jaxxon

When Emily isn’t busy with her Calvin Klein submissions, she’s instead busy with other promotional endeavors.

In another Instagram post, the model teamed up with Jaxxon, a company that sells a variety of high-end gold and silver chains.

Jaxxon mainly focuses on a male audience when targeting its buyers. However, Emily proved that any gender could enjoy these stylish golden chains.

For this post, the model sported one of the company’s most popular products, their short-lengthed gold chain.

The gold statement piece looked phenomenal against Emily’s complexion as she rocked this look with absolute ease and elegance.

She paired the necklace with more flashy gold bracelets and several small gold rings.

Emily completed the look by wearing a beautiful black and tan checkered tube top and patent leather jeans.

The post was captioned, “A series: idk what to do with my hands, but my @jaxxon chain looks good 👌 20% OFF sitewide!”

Fans can now shop the full Jaxxon collection on their official website and should follow their Instagram page to keep up with the latest drops.