Emily Tanner made sure she enjoyed another gorgeous day in Miami as she effortlessly glowed under the warm sun.

The fashion model left her home in Los Angeles, California, to instead enjoy the lovely sights of Miami, Florida.

As she did so, Emily shared her memorable experience in the form of a series of stellar shots as she indulged in a scenic boat cruise.

In the sunny shots that she shared, the blonde beauty sat at the head of her spacious boat, and she sported a huge smile on her face.

She geared up in a beautiful swimsuit as she held her Celsius energy drink high in the air.

Without a doubt, Emily thoroughly enjoyed her tropical getaway with absolutely no worries in sight.

Emily Tanner is glowing in her black swimsuit during a scenic boat cruise

In the first slide, Emily held tightly onto her Celsius energy drink can while she donned a beautiful black one-piece.

The swimsuit featured a low-cut neckline and two large cut-out designs along her sides. The one-piece even included a flashy gold accent in the middle that provided the suit with and little extra flair.

Emily went on to accessorize with a pair of brown-tinted sunglasses along with a pair of dangly earrings.

The blonde beauty threw her long locks back into a ponytail while she rocked a naturally glowing, sun-kissed face.

Emily proved that all she needs is a little Miami sun and her Celsius energy to make for the perfect beach getaway.

The post was captioned, “I’ll bring the @celsiusofficial #celsiuslivefit#celsius#celsiusbrandpartner.”

Emily Tanner happily promotes With Jean clothing

When the 28-year-old celeb isn’t enjoying her adventures along Miami Beach, Emily is instead helping promote some of her favorite businesses.

In another recent IG post, Emily teamed up with the clothing company called, With Jean.

With Jean was founded by two best friends, Sami Lorking-Tanner and Evangeline Titilas, back in 2017.

Since then, the company has been steadily evolving and growing, providing its customers with high-quality collections that will leave them feeling happy without having to break the bank.

More so, Emily happily teamed up with the company as she promoted one of their gorgeous, sheer sets.

In the first slide, the blonde beauty was photographed with her hands raised high in the air as she sported the beautiful green and orange set.

The matching set included With Jean’s sheer Willow Top t-shirt, and paired it with the matching Dylan Mini Skirt. Underneath the luxurious sheer set, the model sported the matching Bitsy Bikini Bottoms.

For her accessories, Emily added a couple of small gold bracelets along with an assortment of dainty gold rings.

She finalized this killer look by styling her golden hair in voluminous curls and a full face of perfectly applied makeup.

Without a doubt, the set looked heavenly on Emily, and she executed this fine fit with absolute ease and perfection.

The caption simply read, “Summer days loading … @withjean.”