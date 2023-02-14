Emily Tanner is quite captivating when it comes to her admirable personality and masterful taste in fashion.

In her latest share, the fashion model demonstrated just that, yet again.

Emily was spotted out on the beautiful blue water while she took a scenic cruise along the ocean.

The blonde beauty tagged Los Angeles, California, as the location, which is also where she currently resides.

While Emily was captured driving the boat, she sported a huge smile on her face while she geared up in a black bikini along with a crocheted coverup.

The 28-year-old was kind enough to share her oceanic experience with her 841,000 followers via Instagram.

Emily Tanner is gorgeous in her teeny bikini

In the shots that she provided, Emily looked to be having the time of her life while getting to indulge in the luxuries of driving a gorgeous boat.

While holding onto the wheel, the model wore a teeny, black bikini that accentuated her slender yet toned figure.

The matching bikini set included a classic spaghetti string top along with a pair of cheeky, high-waisted bottoms.

However, the most captivating piece was the Flook the Label coverup that she tagged in the caption.

The coverup was a cream-colored piece that featured a crocheted design. Overall, it was the perfect combination with the black bikini.



Emily went on to accessorize with a pair of brown-tinted aviator sunglasses and a couple of small gold rings.



Her blonde hair was styled in its usual waves, which beautifully flowed down the front of her fit.



She captioned the post, “It’s about that time… 🌴 @flookthelabel.”

Emily Tanner has teamed up with Flook the Label in the past

In another share, Emily was captured walking away from the camera as she styled in another masterfully crafted piece by Flook clothing.

Flook is known for its high-quality, luxurious beachwear that can be found at stores like Free People, Revolve, and Swimwear World.

For this post, Emily wore one of their cream-colored crocheted maxi dresses. The stunning maxi dress hugged the model’s body perfectly, accentuating her toned physique.

The young celeb was captured slowly spinning around while her long blonde locks rotated slowly behind her.

Emily looked in the mirror placed in front of her while she accessorized with all-gold jewelry.

She finalized the beach-inspired look with a smokey eye and a glossy pink lip shade.

She captioned the post, “@na__ce is talented. @flookthelabel is amazing. That is all. 🎥.”

Emily Tanner is a proud Celsius partner

When it comes to receiving a little boost of daily energy, Emily certainly knows where to turn to.

The blonde beauty is a proud partner of Celsius Energy, with whom she’s worked on endless occasions.

Celsius Energy is a company that sells a diverse selection of tasty products that offer a nice caffeine boost without having to experience all of the nasty jitters that usually come with drinking energy products.

However, the company holds a special place in Emily’s heart as she’s been working with the company for quite a while now.

For this particular post that Emily shared, she was spotted out in the hills of Southern California.

She stared out into the sunny distance while she sported a matching gray athletic set. The set included a tiny sports bra along with a pair of high-waisted shorts.

While she indulged in the simplicities of Mother Nature that surrounded her, she held onto her tasty Celsius energy drink.

Once again, the fashion model looked effortlessly stunning while enjoying the hills of Hollywood.

Emily’s fans certainly gravitated toward this picturesque post as it received over 11,200 double clicks and a handful of expressive fans in the comment section.



She captioned the post, “Never met a @celsiusofficial I didn’t like #celsius#celsiuslivefit#celsiusambassador.”