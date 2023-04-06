Emily Tanner looked nothing short of perfect, demonstrating her natural beauty and kind-hearted personality in her last share.

The 28-year-old fashion model showcased her natural skills as she glowed along the beach effortlessly.

Emily posed for a variety of different shots as she happily walked along Laguna Beach in California.

Not only did Emily look amazing, but the old lighthouse and rock wall captured in the background added another level of beauty to the photographs.

The three shots gave off a rustic look, while the weather even adapted to the mood as the sky was filled with hazy clouds.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Luckily, the blonde beauty kindly shared this scenic collage with her fans via Instagram.

Emily Tanner looks beautiful in her beach outfit as she enjoys a serene moment along Laguna Beach

In the first slide, Emily was captured walking along the Laguna shoreline as she smiled and slightly held up the bottom of her pants.

The model was spotted wearing a sheer coverup that included a matching two-piece set. The set featured a white, cropped tank top and a pair of low-rise bell bottoms.

Underneath the pretty white coverup, Emily rocked a brown bikini that peeked out from the tank top.

Both the brown and white hues looked amazing against Emily’s tanned complexion, as it even added to the overall aesthetics of the photo.

In the other slides, the young celeb was captured at different angles along the beach as she seemed to enjoy the gloomy day along Laguna Beach.

In the post’s caption, Emily reminisced about her life and all her accomplishments so far. She wrote, “Little 10-year-old me would’ve never thought I’d be doing what I’m doing today and living across the country from where I was born. It’s a crazy thing to evaluate where you are in life and look back at what led you to this point, what you’ve learned, and how much you’ve grown.”

She went saidanifesting’ a life you want is only going to happen if every step you take is towards the future you want, and by doing that, you have to be open and step outside of your comfort zones.”

Emily Tanner happily promotes EDITION Hotels

In another recent post, Emily shared a shot of herself as she modeled along a white patio set.

As she did so, the model promoted the company that supplied her with luxurious travel accommodations.

Emily gave a shoutout to EDITION Hotels, further expressing her admiration for their hospitality.

EDITION Hotels are located in gateway cities worldwide and provide guests with the utmost perfect service, food, cocktails, and entertainment.

The hotels are also known for their authentic and luxurious design, as each room provides a one-of-a-kind experience.

Emily shared that experience with fans for this post as she modeled along the beautiful patio area.

As she did so, Emily sprawled along the modern furniture as she donned a gorgeous, matching two-piece set.

The set included a low-cut, cream-colored crop top and a high-waisted, high-slit skirt. Both pieces looked heavenly on the model as she paired the set with chunky brown sandals.

She further accessorized with an array of gold jewelry and a full face of perfectly applied makeup.



Overall, Emily looked immaculate as she enjoyed her peaceful slice of paradise in Miami, Florida.

The post was captioned, “I’ll lay here forever…might need a spatula to get me up… @miamibeachedition @editionhotels.”

Fans can now head to EDITION Hotel’s official website to learn more about the company while browsing through its global locations.