Emily Tanner encapsulated her effortless beauty into a couple of stellar shots as she posed along the rippling ocean.

The fashion model left her home in California to enjoy a nice mini getaway in Miami, Florida.

While she did so, Emily shared her experience and she looked to be having the time of her life.

In her latest share, the blonde bombshell posed for three captivating shots as she stood in her spacious boat while overlooking the ocean.

More so, the model was captured in black and white while she wore a lovely black coverup that added to the overall elegance of the shots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The kind-hearted star uploaded the shots to her Instagram account, sharing them with her 837,000 followers.

Emily Tanner looks beautiful in her sheer ensemble as she enjoys a scenic boat cruise

In the first black and white slide, Emily stood near the edge of the boat, with her back faced toward the camera as she turned her head over her shoulders.

As she did so, Emily donned a black, sheer coverup that fell to her ankles. The ruffled coverup was designed by Rat & Boa, who she kindly tagged in the third slide.

Underneath the stylish coverup, the 28-year-old beauty rocked an Alt Swim bikini set. The set included a black spaghetti strap top and cheeky, high-waisted bottoms.

Emily tagged Alt Swim in the post as well — a company that she has worked with a handful of times now.

As she posed for the scenic shots, the model wore her hair down in long lovely waves that cascaded down her back.

She rocked a full face of perfectly applied makeup while she even added a pair of pretty dangly earrings to give the fit a little extra flair.

In the end, these three photos certainly proved why Emily is an expert when it comes to modeling.

The post was captioned, “The sun hits differently here @magicstarcharters Outfit tagged in the last photo ♥️.”

Emily Tanner is a proud partner of MANSCAPED

When Emily isn’t enjoying her time in Miami, the model has involved herself with loads of promotional work.

One of those jobs includes her long-lasting partnership with MANSCAPED.

MANSCAPED is a high-end grooming company that is primarily targeted at a male audience.

However, Emily has proved that both genders can use the product as she happily uses it herself.

In another IG post, the blonde beauty was captured standing in her bathroom as she held her black beard trimmer in her hand.

For this particular post, the blonde bombshell sported a plain white, cropped t-shirt and ribbed sweatpants while she held the beard hedger.

In some of the other slides, Emily snapped shots of the MANSCAPED products that rested along her counter.

The model was even kind enough to share a special discount code with her fans interested in the products.

She captioned the post, “Make a smooth first impression with The Beard Hedger by @manscaped 😉 Use code EMILYTANNER for 20% off at Manscaped.com! #manscapedpartner.”

Fans can now browse the full MANSCAPED selection on their Instagram page or their official website.