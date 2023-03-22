Emily Tanner has been quite the fashionista lately, as she’s been serving rather iconic looks, one right after the other.

Emily surely didn’t disappoint in her latest share as she wowed with another incredible look.

The 28-year-old model posed in her luxurious modern-styled space as she rested on her cream-colored sofa.

As she did so, Emily was situated on her furry rug as she stared into the distance.

The California resident decided to style in a completely neutral-toned ensemble that perfectly complemented her complexion.

Luckily for fans, Emily was kind enough to share this stellar shot with her 838,000 Instagram followers.

Emily Tanner is stunning in a sea of neutral tones

Emily was spotted wearing a lovely neutral-colored set in the three shots she shared. The set included a low-cut bralette along with a matching high-waisted skirt. The skirt hugged Emily’s silhouette perfectly, including two high slits along her legs.

In the third slide, the blonde beauty provided a close-up shot of her accessories as she turned her head to the side.

She wore a pair of black-tinted sunglasses, two small studs, and a diamond, sun-shaped earring that glistened in the shot.

Emily was even kind enough to tag the designers in the caption, including one of her favorite brands, Flook the Label.

She captioned the post, “My kind of Sunday. Workout, farmers market, then horizontal the rest of the day. Set: @flookthelabel Earrings: @bondeyejewelry Sunglasses: @sloane_eyewear @cldstyle.”

Emily Tanner has teamed with Flook The Label in the past

Flook The Label is known for its high-quality, luxurious beachwear that can be found at stores like Free People, Revolve, and Swimwear World.

Emily has undoubtedly proved her love for this clothing company as she’s teamed up with them once before to further promote pieces from their summer collection.

In another IG post, the model was captured walking away from the camera as she was styled in one of their masterfully crafted, crotched maxi dresses.

The stunning cream-colored dress perfectly hugged the model’s body, accentuating her beautiful curves.

The young celeb was spotted spinning and twirling around while her blonde locks rotated slowly behind her.

Emily looked in the mirror in front of her while she accessorized with some of her go-to gold jewelry.

More so, she finalized the beach-inspired Flook look with a dark, smokey eye and a glossy pink lip shade.

Overall, Emily completely executed this look with absolute ease and elegance while getting to promote one of her favorite companies.

She captioned the post, “@na__ce is talented. @flookthelabel is amazing. That is all. 🎥.”

Fans can now head to Flook The Label’s website to browse their latest collections and their incredible sale section.