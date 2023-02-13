Australian beauty Emily Sears found no shame in treating herself to a couple of early Valentine’s Day gifts as she hit downtown L.A. for the day.

Per usual, Emily looked effortlessly gorgeous while she indulged in a mini-shopping spree that featured a variety of cutesy gifts.

The gorgeous supermodel participated in a little self-care as she bought herself a beautiful bouquet along with some fine jewelry, even finishing the trip by getting a tarot card reading.

Emily was captured wearing a beautiful and rather professional-looking ensemble while she smiled at the camera.

The 37-year-old held her vibrant-colored flowers in her hand while she showcased all of her new gifts.

Emily shared the happy moment with her 5.2 million followers, via Instagram.

In the shot, Emily looked like a queen while she glistened and glowed inside the L.A. boutique.

For her wardrobe essentials, Emily went with a more professional, sleek look. She wore a black, fitted blazer that fell to her thighs and paired the blazer with a white, scoop-neck tank top.

The Australian beauty went on to add a pair of light-washed, high-waisted denim jeans that she tucked her white tank into. The three colors paired perfectly with one another while simultaneously accentuating Emily’s curves.

For accessories, Emily went with a black, leather handbag that featured pretty gold accents. She also wore an assortment of flashy, gold jewelry, including a couple of gold hoop earrings, gold rings, and a small gold bracelet.

For this cutesy L.A. look, Emily left her hair down and pushed it behind her back. She further finalized the look by wearing some long, lavish lashes, some light touches of blush and bronzer, and completed her glowing complexion by adding a nude, matte lip shade.

She captioned the post, “Stopped by @bandier yesterday for a cute little Valentine’s moment with bouquets from @seasonsbysam 💐 a love tarot reading from @kellyaustinmentoring and permanent jewelry from @linkxlou.la ✨ Do you have a Valentine this year? 💝.”

Emily Sears happily promotes 1st Phorm Energy

In another recent Instagram post, the model promoted one of her favorite companies, 1st Phorm.

Emily loves her 1st Phorm products and stands by the company while she enjoys all of their tasty, energy-filled drinks.

However, for this particular post, the Aussie looked incredibly stunning out in Mother Nature as she smiled and hugged her pup close to her.

Emily wore a pair of light-washed flare jeans and styled it with a baggy white hoodie.

She accessorized with a pair of black, oversized sunglasses as she stared out into the beautiful mountains that surrounded her.

While she stood holding her cute pup in one hand, Emily held her tasty 1st Phorm energy drink in the other while she sported a huge smile across her face.

She captioned the post, “Up bright and early heading home from big bear 🐻 @1stphorm energy drinks are coming in clutch for the road! Look how beautiful America is! Had to stop and take a moment to take in the view #1stPhorm #America #RoadTrip #Iam1stphorm.”

1st Phorm energy drinks come in various tasty flavors and may now be purchased online and in select stores.