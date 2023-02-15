Emily Sears is certainly a leading light when it comes to her bubbly personality along with her exceptional styling skills.

In her latest share, the blonde beauty demonstrated just that.

Emily sported a huge smile on her face while she posed along a beautiful, floral-printed wall.

The Australian model looked incredibly fierce as she stood with absolute confidence.

Without a doubt, Emily certainly stole the show in her stunning, all-white attire.

The 37-year-old was kind enough to share her Valentine’s Day look with her 5.2 million followers via Instagram.

Emily Sears looks heavenly in her all-white attire

It came as no surprise that the fan-favorite model went out with a bang as she styled in a jaw-dropping fit.

All eyes were surely fixated on Emily as she decided to slay in a bright white pencil dress.

The masterfully crafted piece was a sleeveless dress that featured a low-cut neckline and perfectly hugged her hourglass figure.

She coordinated the pencil dress with a light pink leather jacket that featured silver hearts all along the jacket.

To accessorize, the blonde beauty went with a dazzling diamond necklace, an assortment of pretty hoop earrings, and a couple of flashy bracelets.

To add to this iconic look, Emily rocked a fresh set of shiny red nails and a full face of makeup.

Her makeup was incredibly vibrant as she sported hot pink eyeshadow and a glossy pink lip. She even went ahead and added some stick-on gems that she placed in the corner of her eyes.

Overall, Emily looked heavenly for this special occasion, and her fans certainly took note of this elegant fit as well. As a result, the post received 9,800 likes and 200 expressive fans in the comment section.

She simply captioned the post, “Happy Love Day BOOs 💋.”

Emily Sears pampered herself for Valentine’s Day

In another recent Instagram post, Emily looked like a queen while she glistened and glowed inside a small L.A. boutique.

The model decided to pamper herself with a variety of goodies to celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early.

However, for her wardrobe essentials, Emily went with a more professional, sleek look. She wore a black, fitted blazer that she paired with a white scoop-neck tank top.

The Australian beauty went on to add some high-waisted denim jeans that she tucked her white tank into. The three colors paired perfectly with one another while simultaneously accentuating Emily’s curves.

For accessories, the celeb went with a black leather handbag that featured pretty gold accents. She also wore a couple of flashy gold hoop earrings, gold rings, and a small gold bracelet.

In the end, Emily looked stunning as she treated herself to a colorful bouquet and an assortment of custom-made jewelry.

She captioned the post, “Stopped by @bandier yesterday for a cute little Valentine’s moment with bouquets from @seasonsbysam 💐 a love tarot reading from @kellyaustinmentoring and permanent jewelry from @linkxlou.la ✨ Do you have a Valentine this year? 💝.”

Emily Sears happily promotes 1st Phorm

In another post, Emily stood outside along an assortment of greenery as she promoted one of her favorite supplement companies, 1st Phorm.

1st Phorm is an international supplement line that helps customers obtain the strength and courage they need to succeed in their everyday lives.

Emily has been a proud ambassador of the company for quite some time now as she enjoys the tasty products very much.

For this particular post, Emily smiled from ear to ear as she held the energy drink in her hand while she held her white pup in the other.

The model wore a classic white tank top and coordinated the tank with a pair of high-waisted jeans.

Emily stared directly at the camera while her gorgeous, baby-blue eyes were certainly the star of the show.

Emily was more than happy to give 1st Phorm her daily support as she expressed her admiration for the company once more.

The caption read, “Replacing my afternoon latte with a @1stphorm energy drink saves me macros because they’re zero calories- and I still get the pick-me-up I need from natural caffeine from green tea 🥰 #1stPhorm.”

Fans can now purchase 1st Phorm’s wide selection of refreshing flavors online or find them in person at select local stores.