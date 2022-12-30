Emily Sears and her cute pup wish fans a very Merry Christmas. Pic credit: @emilysears/Instagram

There is nothing sweeter around the holidays than an adorable family Christmas photo and Emily Sears gave her fans just that.

Emily’s holiday snap also included her beloved fur baby which made the festive photo that much more heartwarming.

The Australian model is best known for her staple looks, her trendy fashion, and all-around glamour, and this photograph was no exception.

Emily dazzled in her Christmas best which included black sequins as she posed in front of her perfectly decorated Christmas tree.

The 37-year-old held her adorable white pup close to her body as she smiled for the picture.

Emily gifted her 5.1 million Instagram followers with the touching holiday photo.

Emily Sears dazzles in feathers and black sequins for the holidays

The holiday season is a time to be grateful for friends and family while eating scrumptious food and exchanging meaningful.

However, the holidays are also a great opportunity to dress to impress and Emily did just that.

In her post, the Australian beauty glistened and glowed in a low-cut minidress that was completely embellished with glitzy black sequins.

The tasteful piece also featured the most intricate black feathery trim around the hem which added an extra layer of flair to the overall fit.

The model had her blonde hair parted down the middle and straightened for the special occasion as it flowed down her back.

For her makeup, Emily went with a bold and dark look to match the vibes of the dress.

Emily wore long lashes with black eyeshadow that blended perfectly around her eyes. She then added blush, and bronzer and finalized the look with glossy pink lips.

Emily Sears stuns in red while she promotes her favorite company 1st Phorm

In another post, Emily hit the gym in all red as she promoted one of her favorite supplement companies, 1st Phorm.

The model is a true believer in the company’s energy products and has been incredibly happy with the results of using their products.

1st Phorm is an international supplement line that helps customers obtain the strength and courage they need to succeed in their everyday lives.

Emily has been a proud ambassador for the company as she enjoys the products.

In the post, the model geared up in all-red athletic attire as she held the energy drink closely in her hand.

As Emily snapped the mirror selfie, she wore a bright red sports bra, paired with high-waisted athletic leggings.

She went bare-faced for the gym session and effortlessly glowed while she held the raspberry-flavored energy drink.

She captioned the post, “All I want for Christmas is energy and focus, and @1stphorm energy drink is giving it to me🎅🏻💋 #1stPhorm.”

Fans can now purchase a variety of tasty flavors online or find them in person at select stores.