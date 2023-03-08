Emily Sears certainly has a natural gift for modeling and an all-around captivating presence.

In her latest share, she demonstrated just that.

Emily was captured leaning up against a gray wall as she sported a completely black ensemble.

The Australian model made sure she gave a proper shoutout to Jaxxon who provided her with the jacket for the shot.

Jaxxon is known for its high-quality jewelry and its flashy gold chains.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The 37-year-old beauty made she let her fans in on the fun as she shared the stellar shot with her 5.2 million followers via Instagram.

Emily Sears is beautiful in black as she happily promotes Jaxxon

However, for this recent share, Emily rocked one of their black bomber jackets that featured a big embroidered Jaxxon patch on the left side of the jacket.

Aside from the one-of-a-kind bomber jacket that Emily wore, the model decided to style all-black for this look.

To keep the black aesthetics going, the Australian beauty rocked a low-cut bralette under the bomber jacket and further decided to coordinate with a pair of black, high-waisted pants.

All of the pieces perfectly sculpted Emily’s curves and overall accentuated her lovely hourglass figure.

For her accessories, the celeb decided to wear a small pair of gold, hoop earrings, and a small gold triangle-shaped ring.

She rocked a fresh set of long, pink nails while her blonde locks were further straightened and placed behind her back.

The model donned a full face of makeup as she decided to go for a mostly neutral-toned look. Emily wore long, lavish lashes, some touches of blush, and bronzer, and lastly, a beautiful matte nude lip shade.

She simply captioned the post, “Hi🖤 @jaxxon #jaxxon.”

Emily Sears looks stunning in pink as she promotes SKIMS

In another recent Instagram share, Emily snapped a quick selfie in her lofty, white-toned room as she sat on her furry rug.

The model looked incredibly cute and cozy as she donned a pink sweatsuit by SKIMS.

SKIMS was originally founded by the one and only, Kim Kardashian, and has been highly successful since its first launch just a couple of years back.

The company provides its customers with a large range of signature designs and essential styles that are meant for every body type.

SKIMS also has quite an extensive color range that is designed for comfort and made from high-quality fabrics.

For this particular post, Emily promoted SKIMS’ bright pink sweatsuit. The matching set included a pair of fleece joggers and a pink fleece zip-up hoodie.

As she posed in her cutesy set, Emily wore her hair down as her blonde waves further trickled down the front of her fit.

Fans can now head to SKIMS’ official website to shop the pink fleece collection along with browsing through their other recent drops and sales section.