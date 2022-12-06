Emily Sears stuns in beautiful satin ensemble

Emily Sears starts off the holiday season by celebrating in full satin attire. Pic credit: @emilysears/Instagram

Emily Sears started off the holiday season right as she celebrated in a show-stopping ensemble.

The gorgeous 27-year-old model enjoyed a fun night out while she posed in a cheerful, holiday-themed room.

Emily showcased her beautiful smile while she stood in front of an array of white, shimmering Christmas trees.

As if Emily didn’t light up the room enough, the trees surely added to the glowing, fun-filled aesthetics within the shot.

The blonde bombshell was kind enough to take her memorable experience to Instagram as she treated her 5.1 million followers with the jaw-dropping photograph.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And the holiday decor really gave the photo those extra special finishing touches.

Emily Sears lights up the room in her holiday attire

All eyes were on Emily as she styled in a completely satin ensemble.

The model wore a satin set designed by Nadine Merabi which is a British-based company that has a wide variety of luxury womenswear.

The stunning set that Emily wore included a silky lavender blouse that featured feather-trimmed cuffs.

The bottoms matched the top as they also had a silky texture while they hugged her curves perfectly.

She accessorized with a taupe-colored Gucci handbag that featured golden accents and a golden link chain handle.

She coordinated the handbag’s accent colors with a pair of golden hoop earrings and a couple of small golden rings.

The model then styled her blonde hair up in a pretty bun while she let a couple of small strands fall down on each side of her face.

She finalized the look by wearing a full face of makeup that complemented the tones within the satin set.

She went with a smokey look as she wore a purple eyeshadow across her lids and went with a pair of long, lavish lashes to give her eyes that bold, dark look. She then added some splashes of blush and bronzer while she sported a pinkish-nude lip.

Overall, Emily looked flawless as she executed her holiday fit with absolute ease.

She simply captioned the post by saying, “‘Tis the season ✨ @nadinemerabi.”

Emily Sears teams up with Benefit Cosmetics

In another recent post, Emily shared a magical experience that she recently had with Benefit Cosmetics.

The two teamed up together to create an event-filled night to help raise money and further donate to Girls Inc.

Girls Inc is a non-profit organization that encourages all girls to live up to their full potential and to be the best possible version of themselves.

For this particular charity event, Emily helped write letters to Santa, while also making teddy bears and custom flasks.

As the model supported this amazing cause, she looked absolutely angelic while doing so.

She sported her favorite satin set while she looked to be having an amazing time while being surrounded by good-hearted people just like her.

Emily was surrounded by endless love and of course, dozens of glowing balloons as she channeled her inner child throughout the night.

Fans surely enjoyed the charitable event, as the post received over 2.8k likes.