Emily Sears is stunning while she enjoys the holiday season in her little black dress. Pic credit: @emilysears/Instagram

Emily Sears was spotted indulging in holiday-themed festivities as she posed in her gorgeous satin dress.

The 37-year-old model smiled for the camera as she stood along the bar and wished her fans a happy holiday.

Emily seemed to enjoy her night out in Los Angeles, California, as she tagged the location in the collage of photos she took.

The Australian beauty gifted her fans with an array of breathtaking views as she modeled against the beautiful marble bar top.

Emily took to Instagram with the epic shots as she shared the fun with her 5.1 million Instagram followers.

Fans can always count on Emily to supply them with fun, holiday-inspired content.

Emily Sears enjoys a night out in her satin ensemble

Emily was photographed wearing a low-cut black satin dress in the three slides.

The dress she modeled was designed by Marciano, who was tagged in the photos.

The dress also featured two thin spaghetti straps that went up and over her shoulders while the rest of the curvy dress hugged her body perfectly.

The satin piece complemented Emily’s figure perfectly as she paired it with a black fur coat draped over her shoulders in the last slide.

She then styled with a pair of classic black open-toe heels that offered Emily a bit more height.

She then accessorized with a pretty pair of diamond earrings and a black leather handbag on the bar behind her.

Emily’s bleach-blonde hair was parted down the middle and further straightened as her locks flowed beautifully down her back.

Her makeup added the overall dark look as she sported some dark shades of black and brown along her eyes while she paired that with a glossy pink lip.

She simply captioned the post, “Happy Holidays 🥂✨ @marciano.”

Emily Sears partners with 1st Phorm

In another recent post, Emily shared one of her energy-boosting secrets while simultaneously promoting one of her favorite brands.

Emily teamed up with the supplement company 1st Phorm as she expressed her admiration for the product within her post.

She wrote, “Winter workouts with @1stphorm energy drink! ❄️ The last thing I wanna do is work out when it’s cold but getting in shape for summer is best done in winter. Future vacation visualization and the natural caffeine boost from #1stphorm energy help me get off the cozy couch and go get it done ⛄️.”

Emily has always been a huge fan of the company as she’s continued working with them over the years, constantly promoting their tasty and refreshing energy drinks.

1st Phorm also offers a wider variety of supplements and vitamins made with premium ingredients.

Fans can now shop their incredible selection online through their website, where they’ll find Emily’s favorite energy drinks.