Blonde bombshell Emily Sears brought her stellar looks and endless energy to the gym where she snapped a quick selfie.

The 37-year-old Australian model, who now resides in California, took to her local gym in L.A. where she snapped the epic shot.

Emily placed herself on the floor of the gym as she sat on top of a black yoga mat.

The model lightly crossed her legs for the mirror selfie while she sported an all-black athletic fit.

Emily looked effortlessly stunning for her gym session while she simultaneously promoted her all-time-favorite energy company 1st Phorm.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Luckily for fans, the Australian beauty took to her Instagram with the mesmerizing shot, sharing it with her 5.2 million followers.

Emily Sears is beautiful in her all-black athletic fit

Emily is certainly known for her bubbly personality along with her exceptional skills when it comes to putting together the perfect wardrobe.

However, the celeb is also known for her dedication to a healthy lifestyle, hence why she’s always spotted at the gym.

In her latest share, the beloved model amplified just that.

Emily smiled for the mirror selfie as she styled in a perfect, all-black fit. Her look included a cropped tank top and a pair of black athletic leggings.

However, for her shoes, Emily decided to add some color by sporting some multicolored tie-dye sneakers.

The model left her long blonde locks pulled into a loose ponytail that trickled down her back.

She further rocked a pair of shiny bright red nails and a makeup-free face while holding her favorite energy drink.

Emily shared her deep admiration for 1st Phorm as she wrote, “I love them for more than just the natural energy from green tea, which is so much better for you than so many other energy drink brands on the market that are packed with chemicals!”

She then went on to say, “It also contains NueroFactor and Huperzine which are added ingredients to help with focus. plus they contain vitamins, minerals, and electrolytes so it’s like a 5-in-one for pre-workout, with ZERO calories!”

Emily Sears is a proud 1st Phorm ambassador

It comes as no surprise that Emily is a 1st Phorm ambassador as she supports the company day in and day out.

The model enjoys their refreshing drinks that always give her that extra boost of energy for the day.

However, for this particular share, Emily posed in her Los Angeles gym as she sported a beautiful all-white, matching athletic fit.

The top was a low-cut sports bra that fell to her mid-torso, while the matching bottoms were a high-waisted fit that accentuated her toned legs.

Her blonde hair was parted down the middle, and her long golden locks flowed beautifully down one side of her body.

For her makeup, Emily went with a more natural-looking face. She added light touches of mascara along her eyelashes, and some blush and bronzer were added to her cheeks. She then finalized it with some pink, glossy lips.

She captioned the post, “Powering thru the holidays with @1stphorm energy drink ✨ I’m trying to get a head start on my resolutions, how about you? #1stPhorm #iam1stphorm.”

Fans certainly gravitated toward this all-white gym look as the post received over 9,900 likes.

Emily Sears promotes Meshki

In another Instagram share, the Australian beauty promoted the clothing company Meshki while she was styled in their matching two-piece set.

This two-piece set has to be up there as one of Emily’s most iconic looks.

The Meshki ensemble featured a completely bejeweled ensemble that left the model glistening and glowing, and the silver set included a three-quarter-sleeve blazer and matching high-waisted pants.

The model added pair of small dangly earrings and a flashy gold necklace.

Emily completed the glitzy fit by wearing a full face of makeup that perfectly complemented the rest of the heavenly look.

She captioned the post, “✨best believe I’m still bejeweled, when I walk in the room, I can still make the whole place shimmer✨ @meshki.”

Fans can now head to Meshki’s website to check out their latest collections and most recent deals.