Emily Sears is certainly not shy when it comes to speaking about what’s on her mind.

In her latest social share, the model and socialite posed for the camera as she snapped an intimate selfie.

Per usual, Emily looked phenomenal while she got all dolled up for the shot.

However, as she did so, Emily posed a serious question to her 5.2 million followers on Instagram.

The model asked, “If I posted thirst traps in my IG subscriptions would y’all sign up for it?”

As expected, fans certainly didn’t hesitate to answer the question as they flooded the post with hundreds of comments, which are still trickling in.

Emily Sears is beautiful in her black intimates

For the stellar selfie, Emily posed in her home in Los Angeles, California, as she tagged her location in the post.

The Australian beauty was captured from the chest up as she stared directly at the camera.

Emily donned a beautiful black, lacy bra that featured a lovely cut-out design along the top.

The lacy bra looked heavenly on the 37-year-old as it coincided well with her fair complexion.

However, the main focal point of the selfie was Emily’s beautiful, baby blue eyes. Her eyes were glowing in the shot as she emphasized their beauty by adding some long, lavish lashes.

She even added some light touches of blush and a glossy pink lip shade.

To complete this daring look, Emily styled her blonde locks in voluminous curls, which further trickled down the front of her lacy ensemble.

Overall, the fan-favorite model looked effortlessly gorgeous in her close-up, as she undoubtedly stole some hearts with this shot.

Emily Sears teamed up with Benefit Cosmetics

In another Instagram post, Emily was kind enough to share a magical experience that she had with the high-end beauty company Benefit Cosmetics.

Benefit Cosmetics sells a wide range of luxurious beauty products and accessories that are designed for any skin type.

Furthermore, the two teamed up together to create the utmost perfect, event-filled night that would simultaneously help raise money and further donate to the Girls Inc Organization.

Girls Inc is a non-profit organization that further encourages girls to live up to their full potential and to be the best possible version of themselves.

With that in mind, it was no wonder why Emily immediately volunteered to help raise money for this special cause.

More so, the model helped write letters with the girls while also making cutesy teddy bears and custom flasks for the adults.

As Emily happily supported this amazing cause, she looked heavenly while doing so.

She donned a gorgeous lavender satin set that incorporated a feathery lavender trim around the sleeves.

Emily went on to accessorize with a Chanel handbag as the gold-link chain hung over her shoulder.

She completed the look by throwing her blonde hair back into a bun while rocking a full face of perfectly applied makeup.

In the end, Emily looked completely in her element while being surrounded by good-hearted people just like her.

She captioned the post, “Last night was so much fun! Loved mailing letters to Santa, making teddy bears and custom flasks, and slipping down the slide more times than I wanna admit! ❄️🎅🏻 Thanks again @benefitcosmetics for kicking off the holiday season and donating to a great cause @girlsinc 🎄✨ thanks @ashalexiss for coming with me 👯‍♀️ and for @nadinemerabi for the perfect holiday outfit🤶🏻☃️ #benefitcosmetics #benefit.”

Fans can now head to Benefit Cosmetics’ website to browse and further shop its extensive line of beauty products.