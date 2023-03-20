Emily Sears certainly brought her A-game as she made her nightly debut in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Australian model made sure she looked nothing short of perfect as she stole the show in her dazzling, all-black ensemble.

As she did so, Emily took to the Kassi Beach House which is located in the heart of Las Vegas.

The restaurant serves authentic coastal Italian cuisine, along with one-of-a-kind cocktails that are highly talked about.

Emily enjoyed her experience so much that she even expressed her admiration for the restaurant in a recent social media share.

The blonde beauty kindly took to her IG account where she shared the memorable moment with her 5.2 million followers.

Emily Sears is beautiful in her black ensemble

As she celebrated her special night in the city of lights, Emily donned a fully black ensemble.

For her top, the 37-year-old sported a jet-black bralette along with a black, oversized blazer that she draped over her shoulders.

She coordinated the top with a pair of black, high-waisted dress pants that accentuated her beautiful curves.

She accessorized with an assortment of gold jewelry and a pair of black sunglasses that she had resting on top of her head. She even brought her Chanel travel bag with her as it was placed on the ground next to her.

She finalized the look by styling her hair in long, gorgeous waves and rocked a full face of perfectly applied makeup.

The caption read, “Stopping by @kassibeachhouse for a couple of cheeky crimson coladas has become a new Vegas tradition for me 🍹so good #aussie #vegas.”

Emily Sears happily promotes 1st Phorm before her spontaneous Vegas trip

Before her lovely night out to Kassi Beach House, Emily was captured posing for the camera in her casual day attire as she happily promoted one of her favorite companies, 1st Phorm.

1st Phorm is a vitamin and supplement line that helps customers obtain the strength and courage they need to succeed in their everyday lives. The company only uses premium ingredients to give its clients the utmost perfect results.

The Australian beauty has been a proud ambassador for the company as she lives by all of their products and happily consumes their energy drinks daily.

More so, Emily wanted to share her love once more, as she took to her IG feed while she gave a shoutout to 1st Phorm.

The model wore a white, low-cut tank top and a pair of high-waisted denim jeans.

As she posed for the picture, Emily held the citrus blast-flavored drink in her hand, in honor of St. Patricks Day.

She captioned the post, “Happy St Patrick’s Day! @1stphorm energy drink is keeping me going through my spontaneous Vegas trip! Not wearing green but I will later.. for now the green citrus blast can have to do 🤣🍀 I’m 31% Irish so I say it works! #1stPhorm #energydrink.”

Fans can now purchase a variety of tasty flavors online through 1st Phorm’s official website or can find them in person at select local stores.