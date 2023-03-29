Emily Sears certainly has shown her dedication and loyalty when it comes to her gym membership and her energy drinks.

In her latest share, the Australian model was spotted at her local gym once again as she held onto one of her favorite energy drinks.

If Emily isn’t busy with her modeling gigs and promotional events, you can expect her to be training at the gym in Los Angeles.

More so, for this particular post, she shared her excitement for summer as she dressed in all vibrant colors.

On top of her admiration for summer, Emily even gave a shoutout to 1st Phorm as she held tightly onto their blue raspberry energy drink.

There’s not a gym session that goes by where the blonde bombshell isn’t sipping away on her tasty 1st Phorm drink.

Emily Sears is gorgeous in her vibrant gym fit

As she prepared for another intense training session, Emily posed in the gym as she had her back faced toward the camera.

The model was photographed wearing a beautiful, bright orange sports bra that featured a mesmerizing cut-out design along the back.

She coordinated the bright orange bra with a pair of eggplant-colored athletic leggings. The high-waisted leggings looked gorgeous on Emily as they sculpted her beautiful curves.

As she wore this array of wonderful colors, the Aussie left her hair down in light waves as it flowed down along her back.

She finalized this amazing gym day fit by adding a flashy gold bracelet and a naturally glowing face.

Once again, Emily looked breathtaking as she showcased her killer curves, along with her excitement for summer.

She captioned the post, “Summer’s coming are u [email protected] energy for focus with extra electrolytes &hydration💧#1stphorm.”

Emily Sears happily promotes Guess at the Desert 5 Spot

Emily is certainly a busy woman, and her endless adventures have proved just that.

In another Instagram share, the Australian beauty took to the Desert 5 Spot, which is located in Hollywood, California.

Desert 5 Spot is a vintage lounge and rooftop bar that plays live music, mainly country hits and classic rock.

However, for Emily’s visit, the model dolled up in another iconic fit as she perfectly channeled her inner Dolly Parton.

The model went on to give a huge shoutout to Guess clothing, who provided her with her glamorous look of the night.

Emily donned a beautiful baby blue dress that fell right below her knees. The Guess dress was a long-sleeved design that featured a pretty criss-cross pattern that trickled down the front of it.

She went on to coordinate the dress pair of snakeskin boots that made a slight appearance in the second slide.

Emily’s hair also looked stunning as her golden locks trickled down the front of the Guess ensemble.



Overall, Emily looked like a queen as she happily lived out her country fantasy in her gorgeous Guess attire.

The post was captioned, “Thank you @guess for helping me channel my inner Dolly and practice my future album cover for when I’m a famous country music star 🎸🤠#guess #guessdenim.”