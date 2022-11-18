Emily Sears rocked a brown spandex set for a new photo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Australian model Emily Sears looked every bit gorgeous, even during a tough workout, as she posed for a selfie to promote an energy drink.

The stunning blonde coordinated her gym wear by donning a matching brown crop top and leggings for the snap.

She was promoting an energy drink by fitness brand 1st Phorm as she hit the gym for some cardio in preparation for Thanksgiving next week.

The 37-year-old Aussie wore a mahogany-colored crop top with a plunging neckline and a ribbed texture.

She paired the daring gym top with a matching pair of leggings which hugged Emily’s curves, showing off an enviable physique.

Her long blonde locks were gathered into a loose braid that fell over her shoulder, and she rocked a bare face as she posed in the gym for a mirror selfie with the drink.

The energy beverage is designed to give consumers a crash-free boost of energy due to the natural caffeine featured in the ingredients.

According to the brand website, the product contains “a blend of essential vitamins and minerals to support proper electrolyte balance and hydration, making it a great option to fuel your workouts.”

She held a can of the zero-calorie energy drink in Orange Sunrise flavor close to her head for the snap, captioning the post, “We look like hell in the gym so we can look heavenly outside of it 💁🏼‍♀️ @1stphorm energy drink and cardio in advance for thanksgiving next week 🦃✨.”

Emily Sears in sparkling spandex to promote 1st Phorm

The 1st Phorm brand also caters to fitness fanatics with an apparel line alongside their energy products.

So it was no surprise to see Emily rocking one of their activewear sets as she raves about the brand on the regular.

She was dazzling in a black tank top and leggings, which featured a graphic splatter pattern in shimmering glitter.

The gorgeous blonde flashed a smile from a gym in Los Angeles, California, as she rocked the set for her 5.1 million Instagram followers.

The top was of cropped length and featured two thick straps which traveled over the model’s sculpted shoulders and a square neckline that showed Emily’s enviable curves.

A slice of sun-kissed skin could be seen in the outfit as the crop top finished a few inches above her waist.

Emily wore matching leggings for an all-over sparkle to keep all eyes on her during a grueling workout.

She wore the Venture Legging in Splatter, priced at $65, and the Solstice Bra 2.0 in Splatter, which is priced at $50.

Emily Sears stuns in leather pants for fall-inspired photo

Emily recently took a break from working up a sweat in the gym to enjoy a fall-inspired photoshoot outdoors.

The blonde beauty donned some chic brown leather pants as she used an LA sidewalk as her runway.

She wore a black long-sleeved bodysuit that hugged her curves tight before disappearing into the shiny pants, which featured gold hardware detailing.

Her long blonde hair held a soft wave and cascaded in front of her shoulder in a few of the stunning snaps she shared with her fans.

She accessorized the look with small gold hoops, a classic black purse featuring gold hardware, and a chic black ankle boot.

Emily seemed surprised by the time of year as she wrote, “Thanksgiving is next week????” and followed up by asking her fans, “What’s the best dish 🤔🍠🍗🥧🦃.”

The post was a hit, earning her over 11,000 likes and 269 comments.