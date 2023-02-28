Emily Sears has demonstrated her loyal dedication to 1st Phorm time and time again as she endlessly promotes their incredible line of energy drinks.

The Australian beauty is not only an exceptional model and influencer, but she’s also a die-hard advocate for living an active and overall healthy lifestyle.

The 37-year-old has proven this through her endless gym sessions and regular walks that she captures through many pictures on her Instagram.

In her latest Instagram share, Emily demonstrated just that once again.

Emily tagged her local gym in Los Angeles, California, where she resides.

The Aussie sported a light smile while she beautifully posed in the mirror before her gym session.

Emily Sears is stunning in her plum athletic fit

For the gym selfie, the model snapped a quick mirror shot while she was styled in a matching purple athletic fit.

The plum-colored set included a low-cut sports bra she coordinated with the matching bottoms. The bottoms were a high-waisted fit and sculpted Emily’s curves perfectly.

The Australian beauty threw her long blonde hair back into a ponytail that cascaded down along her back.

She further accessorized with a couple of gold watches and a gold ring.

As she held her iridescent phone in one hand, she happily held tightly onto her blue raspberry-flavored energy drink in the other.

She captioned the post, “Nothing to do but wait and take selfies in your new @1stphorm outfit before smashing a #1stphorm energy drink.. because it’s Saturday afternoon and all the machines in your gym are taken cause nobody is hiking due to torrential rains and floods in LA (and snow on the Hollywood sign?!) and you’re not letting yourself leave without getting the workout done! #IAm1stPhorm.”

Emily Sears teamed up with Benefit Cosmetics

In another Instagram post, Emily shared a magical experience with the famous beauty company Benefit Cosmetics.

Benefit Cosmetics is a high-end beauty company that sells a wide range of makeup essentials without breaking the bank.

Emily teamed up with this incredible company to create an unforgettable night that would simultaneously help raise money and further donate to the Girls Inc Organization.

Girls Inc is a non-profit organization that encourages all girls to live up to their full potential and to be the best possible version of themselves.

As the model supported this incredible cause, she looked phenomenal in her matching purple attire. She sported a gorgeous satin set that incorporated a feathery lavender trim around the sleeves.

Emily looked entirely in her element as she was surrounded by kind-hearted people just like her.

The caption read, “So much fun at @benefitcosmetics Holly Jolly Elfmas book drives for @girlsinc 📚 what a way to kick off the holiday season! Thank you for having me and getting me into the spirit! 🤶🏻🎄 #benefitcosmetics#happyholidays. These perfect glam pjs are from @nadinemerabi ✨🤍.”