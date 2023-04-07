Emily Sears made sure that she planned her workout schedule accordingly, especially with the chocolate-filled holiday right around the corner.

The Australian model was captured posing in her local gym right before she involved herself with another intense training day.

As she smiled and struck a pose, Emily expressed her reason for getting an early start at the gym.

In the caption of the latest post, she wrote, “I’m going a little harder today to prepare for eating all the Easter chocolate my mum sent me this weekend🐰🍫.”

With Easter now just days away, it only made sense why the workout enthusiast wanted to make sure she was keeping active, especially before indulging in some tasty chocolates.

The model decided to share this pre-workout shot on her Instagram feed.

Emily Sears is gorgeous in her nude-toned athletic fit as she gets ready for a hard-hitting gym session

In the stellar shot, Emily smiled at the camera while holding her 1st Phorm energy drink.

As she did so, the 37-year-old beauty donned a beautiful, matching two-piece set. The nude-toned athletic fit included a low-cut sports bra and a pair of high-waisted leggings.

As usual, both pieces fit Emily perfectly, accentuating her curves and toned physique.

For this gym session, the Aussie pulled her blonde hair back into a ponytail as it trickled down one side of her fit.

To complete the look, Emily threw on some pieces of gold jewelry and rocked a more naturally beautiful face.

Fans enjoyed this pre-workout photo, as the shot has received over 6,000 likes as the love continues to trickle in.

Emily Sears shows some puppy love while promoting 1st Phorm

When Emily isn’t caught up at the gym, the model is instead helping boost one of her favorite companies, 1st Phorm.

In another IG post, the blonde bombshell expressed her strong admiration for her 1st Phorm energy drink as she loves sipping on the tasty goodness.



Emily is a true believer in the company’s products and has been incredibly happy with her results along the way.

1st Phorm is a high-end vitamin and supplement company that helps customers obtain the perfect balance of energy and strength to succeed in their everyday lives.

Without a doubt, the company has certainly evolved over the years as they have expanded to selling more than just daily vitamins and supplements.

1st Phorm also has an extensive line of stylish athletic wear, accessories, and various workout plans now available online through their website.

More so, Emily is a huge supporter of all their tasty energy drinks, and she appreciates the clean, non-jittery feeling that arises from drinking them, hence why she has teamed up with them to further represent their company.

For the promotional post, Emily was captured in her car as she showed her white pup some love while simultaneously holding her Blue Raspberry flavored energy drink in the other hand.

She sported a white tank top and pair of plaid-printed pants. The model also rocked a full face of makeup for this shot and looked phenomenal while doing so.

The post was captioned, “Thankful for my puppy girl and @1stphorm energy for fighting the food coma after waking up at 5 am to finish cooking! 🤗 hope you all had the best day #1stPhorm #energydrink #naturalcaffeine.”

Fans can now head to 1st Phorm’s website to shop their premium products and should also follow Emily on Instagram to keep up-to-date with her fitness journey.