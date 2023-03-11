Emily Sears hit the gym once again, but this time, she was geared up in a fit that was hard to miss.

The beloved Australian model donned a beautiful red athletic fit while she promoted one of her favorite companies.

Emily posed for a stunning mirror selfie while she took to her local gym in Los Angeles, California, the area where she currently resides.

However, before her hard-hitting session, the 37-year-old star made sure that she let her fans know about her go-to energy drink.

Emily was spotted holding her extra special, blue raspberry-flavored 1st Phorm energy drink in her hand.

The blonde beauty shared the epic gym shot with her 5.2 million fans via Instagram.

Emily Sears is stunning in red for a workout selfie with her go-to energy drink

There’s not a gym session that goes by where Emily doesn’t have her 1st Phorm energy drink in her hand, and in this recent share, Emily proved that yet again.

In the shot, not only was the model helping promote the energy drink, but she also sported a whole 1st Phorm athletic fit as well. The matching set included a red scoop-neck sports bra, along with a pair of red high-waisted athletic leggings.

Both pieces had 1st Phorm spelled out in white lettering along the sides while each piece hugged Emily’s body perfectly.

Emily accessorized with a gold triangle-shaped ring while she rocked a fresh set of pink shiny nails.

Her blonde locks were left down for this gym session as they were placed behind her back.

Emily decided to go with a naturally glowing, makeup-free face for her workout while looking more gorgeous than ever while doing so.

Fans certainly came out to show their appreciation, as the post received just under 5,000 likes and over 100 expressive fans in the comment section.

She simply captioned the post, “Charged up ⚡️ @1stphorm #1stphorm.”

Emily Sears happily promoted Twenty clothing

In another recent share, Emily dolled up with a full face of makeup and donned a gorgeous jumpsuit while she gave a shoutout to another one of her favorite clothing companies called Twenty.

Twenty is a Montreal-based clothing company that sells a diverse selection of trendy and stylish pieces that come in a variety of different colors and sizes.

For this particular mirror shot that Emily shared, the model decided to wear Twenty’s chocolate brown jumpsuit. The ribbed-textured suit featured a low-cut neckline, while the rest of the piece perfectly hugged Emily’s curves.

Emily kept it simple yet sleek with the accessories as she wore a pair of small hoop earrings, a gold ring, and a couple of small gold bracelets.

She styled her bleach-blonde hair in light waves that beautifully cascaded down one side of her body.

The caption read, “When you’re trying to thirst trap in peace but a Maltipoo is judging you 🫠🐶 Jumpsuit from @twenty.”

Fans can now head to Twenty’s website to purchase this beautiful brown jumpsuit along with browsing through all of its other latest collections.