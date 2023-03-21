The fan-favorite model Emily Sears is back, and this time, she shared her tasty afternoon delight with her fans.

The blonde bombshell was photographed out to lunch in Los Angeles, California, where she currently resides.

Emily cozied up in the seat of her chair as she enjoyed her lunch outside, under the warm L.A. sun.

However, for this particular lunch indulgence, the model stuck to two simple items — a croissant and her energy drink.

As she snacked on the croissant, Emily expressed to her fans that she’s now swapped out her go-to afternoon lattes for her zero-calorie energy drink.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This swap out is why she gravitated toward the croissant in the first place.

Emily Sears enjoys a tasty treat with her favorite energy drink

Even during a casual lunch, Emily still managed to look nothing short of perfect as she smiled at the camera, looking more gorgeous than ever.

The Australian model wore a comfortable yet stylish look as she sported a low-cut tank top. She coordinated the white tank with a pair of high-waisted denim jeans.

She accessorized with her favorite triangle-shaped ring and a pair of black sunglasses on the table before her.

Emily further wore her blonde hair in light waves while she rocked a perfectly applied face of makeup.

In typical Emily fashion, the Aussie gave a proper shoutout to her go-to supplement company, 1st Phorm.

In the post’s caption, the model expressed her admiration for the company, “I’ve been swapping my afternoon lattes for @1stphorm energy drink since learning oat milk isn’t that good for you. #1stphorm energy drink has 0 calories so I can save my macros for more exciting things like this croissant 🥐.”

Emily Sears enjoys a mellow rainy day while happily promoting SKIMS

In another Instagram share, Emily snapped a stunning selfie in her lofty, white-toned room as she sat and crossed her legs on her furry rug.

The Aussie looked incredibly cute and cozy as she went on to promote SKIMS as she donned a cozy yet stylish pink sweatsuit.

SKIMS was originally founded by the famous Kim Kardashian and has been highly successful since its first launch just a couple of years back.

Kim’s company has provided its customers with an extensive selection of signature designs and essential styles meant for every body type.

SKIMS has a vast color range designed for comfort and made from high-quality fabrics.

However, for this particular post, Emily was captured wearing SKIMS’ bright pink sweatsuit. The matching set included a pair of fleece joggers and a pink fleece zip-up hoodie.

As she posed in her adorable set, the 37-year-old beauty wore her hair down as her blonde waves further cascaded down the front of her fit.

She captioned the post, “Rainy day cozy vibes… feels like I’m back in Melbourne ☔️.”

Fans certainly showered Emily with love as this SKIMS post received 11,800 likes and over 200 comments.