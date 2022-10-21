Australian model Emily Sears asks her fans a great question while wearing a stunning strapless black dress. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Xavier Collins/Image Press Agency

Australian model Emily Sears has pick-up lines on her mind as she poses on a stool in a strapless and revealing black dress. The 36-year-old asks her 5.1 million followers, “What’s the corniest pickup line you’ve ever heard?”

In the photo, Emily is sitting on a barstool, with her elbows on the table and her arms folded under her chest. She’s wearing a strapless, v-cut black dress.

Emily’s makeup is flawless, and her long blonde hair is parted in the center and straight. She’s seen wearing a tennis bracelet and her black handbag is next to her on the table.

Emily’s followers were quick to jump in with answers to her question. Some of those answers are downright hilarious.

One person wrote, “Do you like raisins? How do you feel about a date?” Another said, “Are you from Tennessee? Because you’re the only ten I see.”

Another hilarious answer was, “I ought to complain to Spotify for you not being named this week’s hottest single!” And then there was one which read, “*grocery store specific* ‘I know what you’re thinking, what’s a beefcake like me doing in with all the fruits and veggies?'”

Who is Emily Sears

Emily is an Australian-born model and social media influencer, who resides in Los Angeles. She has appeared on the cover of magazines such as GQ, Maxim, and FHM.

She has also been featured in several Carl Jr’s commercials. Emily also appeared in Future’s rap video for the song, I Won, featuring Kanye West.

She is also an investor in the Vegan Mexican restaurant Sugar Taco. She has a Maltipoo dog named Stevie, named after singer Stevie Nicks.

Emily Sears’ successful brain surgery

In 2019, Emily was diagnosed with a cavernoma. A cavernoma is a cluster of abnormal brain vessels in the brain which cause epileptic seizures.

The diagnosis came in April of that year when she was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance after having a major seizure while shopping. In 2020, Emily had a craniotomy.

A craniotomy requires one to be awake during the procedure. The procedure could cause patients who undergo it to lose the ability to speak.

Fortunately for Emily, she had the procedure, and the brain cluster was removed entirely. She has since made a full recovery.