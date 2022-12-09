Emily Sears looks beautiful in all-blue attire. Pic credit: @emilysears/Instagram

Emily Sears looked breathtaking as she enjoyed a special night out in her navy blue ensemble.

The 37-year-old model looked heavenly as she rang in the holiday season with some shimmery, festive attire.

Emily attended the Revolve Winterland Party where beautiful snowy trees and glistening lights surrounded her.

It looked as though Emily was thoroughly enjoying her night as she was pictured with a big smile on her face.

As she celebrated the festivities, Emily later shared the memorable moment with her fans.

The Australian beauty took to Instagram with the mesmerizing shot as she gifted her 5.1 million followers with an early holiday treat.

Emily Sears stuns in a navy blue dress

Fans can always count on Emily to provide them with some jaw-dropping content, and as she shared shots from her latest outing, she did just that.

The blonde beauty struck a pose as she was captured standing tall while she was surrounded by holiday-themed decor.

She wore a gorgeous, navy blue dress that hugged her curves perfectly. The maxi dress featured a long slit up the left side which highlighted her long, slender legs.

In the middle of the well-crafted piece, there was a lovely cut-out design that left bits and pieces of the model’s chest uncovered. However, the cut-out features only added to the elegance of the dress.

While she posed with her hand on her hip, she accessorized with a small handbag that had a gold chain link handle that was left hanging over her shoulder. She added a pair of small hoop earrings and a gold dainty ring.

Emily’s hair was styled beautifully for the occasion as she lightly curled the ends of her long blonde locks while they were pushed over to one side of her body.

For her makeup, she went with a bold look which included a pair of long lashes, a shimmery eyeshadow, and some black eyeliner that perfectly outlined her eyes. She finished the look by adding some pretty shades of blush and bronzer along her cheeks and a pretty pink lip.

Overall, Emily completely nailed this fit as she looked flawless in her beautiful blue attire.

She captioned the post, “☃️ thank you for having me @revolve #RevolveWinterland #revolve @majorelle_collection.”

Emily Sears promotes her favorite 1st Phorm Energy Drink

In another recent post, Emily expressed her admiration for her 1st Phorm energy drink as she constantly promotes their product on her Instagram feed.



The model is a true believer in the company’s products and has been incredibly happy with the results along the way.

1st Phorm is an international supplement line that helps customers obtain the strength and courage they need to succeed in their everyday lives.

The company has certainly evolved over the years as they have expanded to selling more than just supplements.

1st Phorm has a variety of different athletic wear and program plans that are now available for purchasing online through their website.

However, Emily is a massive supporter of all their energy drinks and she appreciates the clean, non-jittery feeling that arises from drinking them and that is why she has teamed up with them to further represent them.

In the post, Emily was captured in her car as she held her pup in one hand while she held the Blue Raspberry flavored energy drink in the other.

She captioned the post, “Thankful for my puppy girl and @1stphorm energy for fighting the food coma after waking up at 5 am to finish cooking! 🤗 hope you all had the best day #1stPhorm #energydrink #naturalcaffeine.”

Fans can purchase refreshing flavors online or find them in person at select stores.

Fans should also stay tuned and keep their eyes peeled because if a new flavor happens to drop, it’s guaranteed that Emily will be the first to know.