Emily Sears is certainly no stranger when it comes to sharing her gains at the gym, and in her latest share, the Australian model demonstrated just that.

Emily geared up in her best gym attire as she posed with a smile on her face while happily promoting her go-to energy drink.

The 37-year-old beauty gave a shoutout to 1st Phorm while she held their cherry lime-flavored drink in her hand.

Emily let it be known that she never starts her gym routine without a couple of sips of the drink as it gives her the motivation she needs to succeed.

The model took to her Instagram feed with this special shoutout and killer gym fit, sharing it with her 5.2 million followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Emily headed to her local gym in Los Angeles, California, where she was photographed posing with her pink and white colored drink.

Emily Sears is happy in all-white as she promotes her favorite supplement company

For this gym session, the model decided to go with a beautiful bright, all-white fit. The matching set included a low-cut sports bra along with a pair of ribbed-textured, high-waisted leggings.

Both pieces looked incredible on Emily as they accentuated her beautiful curves and toned physique.

The Australian model decided to leave her hair down for the shot, as her long locks cascaded down the front of her white fit.

The caption read, “Happy Monday!😘 I’m kicking it off with a @1stphorm energy drink for focus and an extra boost from natural caffeine. I hope you all have a great week! #1stphorm.”

Emily Sears continues to support and promote 1st Phorm

In another recent share, Emily decided to express her love for 1st Phorm once more as she happily represented the company and all that it stands for.

The high-performance nutrition brand offers a variety of supplements, powders, and apparel.

However, this time around, Emily decided to show her love for the company outside of the gym as she instead donned a beautiful black dress.

The low-cut dress featured a ribbed-textured design and included an array of black buttons that traveled down the front of the beautiful dress. She accessorized with an array of flashy gold jewelry and rocked a full face of makeup.

For this cutesy post, Emily held her citrus blast energy drink in her hand while she then made a kissy face at the camera.

She captioned the post, “Any introverts out there who pre-game socializing with an energy drink? @1stphorm ‘s has natural caffeine from green tea and zero calories so it’s a way better choice than other brands #1stphorm.”

Fans should follow both Emily and 1st Phorm on Instagram to browse through all of the unique flavors while keeping up to date with all of the latest product releases.