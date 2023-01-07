Emily Sears looked amazing in a tight black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Emily Sears sent hearts racing in a sparkly LBD with a plunging neckline, and it had nothing to do with the 1st Phorm energy drink she was promoting!

The 37-year-old Australian model smirked while twisting her hip toward the camera and holding up the white-canned beverage.

She wore her silky blonde tresses straightened to perfection with a bold center part, giving a better look at her striking cat-eye makeup.

1st Phorm is a leader in high-performance nutrition, helping people shed pounds, gain muscle, and exercise more consistently.

Naturally, as a cover girl for countless top magazines like GQ, FHM, and Maxim, most people are willing to give whatever Emily promotes a go!

She encouraged fans to try 1st Phorm if they’re struggling to maintain New Year’s resolutions, writing, “They taste better than regular soda, have natural caffeine from green tea and 0 calories!”

Thankfully, this wasn’t the only time Emily featured the workout-boosting products on her Instagram page.

Emily Sears sizzled in skintight red spandex for 1st Phorm partnership

Emily unveiled her flawless physique in a skintight red spandex set featuring high-rise leggings and a matching sports bra to promote 1st Phorm.

The stunning social media celebrity hit the gym in the red-hot ensemble, snapping a quick mirror selfie with the product in hand.

Emily frequently praises 1st Phorm for giving her the “energy and focus” she needs to stay in shape, often posting photos in revealing workout apparel.

She prompted her 5.1M followers in the caption, “What’s your New Year’s resolution?”

Emily Sears shared look back at 2022 in jaw-dropping ensembles

Emily rang in the new year last week with a look back at her favorite moments from 2022, which, of course, included some seriously eye-catching ensembles.

The blonde beauty and fitness lover started the video with a gorgeous sunset, followed by a quick coffee break and a night out on the town.

She also showed a clip from a Drake concert and, oh my gosh, a black outfit hot enough to make anyone’s eyes pop out like a cartoon character.

“What a year 😮‍💨 Bring on 2023 🥳,” she captioned the intimate share.

While Emily is certainly no stranger to the gym, she knows that overall health and wellness is an inside-out job.

She shared her best tips for meal prep, saying, “In order to plan healthy meals for the week, I like to stock up on organic produce and fresh herbs at local farmers’ markets once or twice a week and grab what’s in season. I like to switch it up and grab different green produce each time so I don’t get bored, plus farmers markets tend to have more interesting varieties of veggies to choose from!”