Emily Sears shows off her first Halloween costume. Pic credit: @emilysears/Instagram

Emily Sears certainly made the internet buzz as she treated her fans with her first spooky costume of the Halloween season.

The 36-year-old Australian model looked beautiful as dressed as Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear.

However, the blonde beauty didn’t stick to the classic Buzz ensemble; she gave the fit a well-needed twist, which she executed perfectly.

Her Instagram fans were the first to see the model’s eye-catching costume as she treated her 5.1 million followers the the jaw-dropping content.

In the post, Emily suggested that this would be the first of many Halloween costumes to come for this spooky 2022 season.

It goes without saying, Emily made quite the statement in her modernized Buzz fit.

Emily certainly didn’t hold back with this costume as she went to infinity and beyond with this iconic Buzz Lightyear ensemble.

The Australian beauty was captured rocking and dazzling in a two-piece neon suit. The matching fit incorporated green, purple, and white high-waited bottoms, including the purple Buzz belt.

The matching top resembled a bra-like design with two thick green straps hanging off her shoulders. The bra also featured a beautiful purple strap design that perfectly hugged her chest and shoulders.

She styled the suit with matching elbow-length gloves, promoting the same colors as the rest of the fit.

To add a little extra flair, Emily paired the Buzz costume with some beautiful, glitzy fishnet stockings, which had gems embellished throughout.

The model styled her hair in light waves as her blonde locks fell naturally down past her shoulders.

Her skin looked immaculate as it glistened alongside the outfit. She wore long, lavish lashes and paired it with a smokey eyeshadow around her eyes.

She then added a touch of blush and bronzer and finished with a pinkish-nude lip.

It was evident through her body language and a glowing smile that Emily had been thoroughly enjoying herself.

She captioned the post, “🚀💫 Halloween 2022! Costume one: #buzzlightyear.”

Emily Sears teams up with 1st Phorm Nutrition

In another of Emily’s recent shares, the model teamed up with 1st Phorm vitamin and supplement brand as she posed with the company’s highly rated energy drinks.

She looked incredibly stunning out in Mother Nature as she smiled and hugged her pup close to her.

The model wore a pair of light-washed flare jeans and styled it with a simple, oversized white hoodie.

She captioned the scenic video clip with, “Up bright and early heading home from big bear 🐻 @1stphorm energy drinks are coming in clutch for the road! Look how beautiful America is! Had to stop and take a moment to take in the view.”

Emily’s fans came out to support the picturesque clip as it received over 800 hundred likes.