Emily Sears stunned in the perfect LBD. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Um… hold the phone! Emily Sears celebrated her 37th birthday by dropping just about every jaw on social media in an ultra-revealing little black dress.

The Australian beauty held up her golden martini and flashed the camera a luminous smile in the eye-catching ensemble, which offered minimal coverage (not that anyone’s complaining!).

The striking black number featured blingy straps that crisscrossed over Emily’s chest, and she accessorized with a simple silver necklace.

She wore her signature blonde tresses in a chic low ponytail with a few tendrils left out to frame her flawless face.

Of course, Emily’s makeup was on point, with sky-high eyelashes and a subtle pink shine on her lips.

She tagged the clothing brand in the caption, which read, “✨Birthday Girl✨ @meshki.”

As expected, Emily’s followers went wild in the comment section with adoration and birthday wishes. A few read, “Happy birthday you most beautiful human!!!!! 😍😍😍😍♥️♥️♥️🎉🎉🎉🎉😭🎂🎂🎂” and “I just love you sooo much 😍.”

As well as being bombarded with lots of happy birthdays, Emily also got lots of emojis, mostly fire and hearts-for-eyes emojis.

Pic credit: @emilysears/Instagram

Emily Sears rocked skintight white tank top to promote 1st Phorm energy drinks

Emily is a brand ambassador for 1st Phorm, a leader in nutritional supplements, and she often promotes their products on her social media page.

The five-foot-eight blonde bombshell rocked high-waisted jeans with a skintight white tank top while holding up a 1st Phorm energy drink.

Emily dressed up the casual look with a trendy black purse and wore her hair in gorgeous, natural waves.

She shared her favorite aspects of the energy drink in the caption, namely that it doesn’t give her unwanted jitters.

Emily Sears asked followers for fashion advice in revealing black tank top

Emily took to social media last week with a serious wardrobe question for her 5.1M followers.

The successful model and influencer was a vision of harvest perfection in the photo, as she donned brown leather pants and a tight black tank top with an oversized flannel pushed off her shoulders.

She captioned the share, “Question for Americans: Are the Fall vibes supposed to end after Halloween or after thanksgiving? 🤔🍂🍁🌽🎃”

Can’t be sure, but most people would probably agree that extending the warm and cozy fall vibes a little longer is a-okay.

As it turns out, modeling is actually in Emily’s blood. She shared a little about her family in an interview, saying, “My great Aunt was Australian model of the year in 1956, she was discovered by Helmut Newton, and moved to Los Angeles. Also, my parents were art publishers so I grew up surrounded by photography and art depicting women.”