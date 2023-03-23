Nothing is better than attending the grand opening of a brand-new venue, and that’s exactly what Emily Sears did.

The Australian model attended the special opening night of the Rogue Room in the heart of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rogue Room is a sophisticated Parisian indoor and outdoor lounge inside Red Rock Casino.

The lounge also features elevated French cuisine, cocktails, live entertainment, and an incredible poolside experience.

With all of these new amazing features, it only makes to why Emily and her friend decided to attend this special opening night.

Sign up for our newsletter!

To remember this timeless experience, the model decided to share a carousel of shots on her IG account, sharing the fun with her 5.2 million followers.

Emily Sears is beautiful in her black ensemble

In the first slide, Emily posed in front of a beautiful assortment of red and pink-colored flowers while she donned a beautiful black dress.

The masterpiece featured a sleeveless design and a cut-out pattern on the front of the dress as it perfectly sculpted the model’s body.

The blonde bombshell went on to accessorize with a small black handbag and flashy gold jewelry.

Emily had her blonde hair styled in light waves and rocked a full face of perfectly applied makeup that completed her iconic look of the night.

In the other slides, the 37-year-old beauty captured more moments from the night as she celebrated with her friend Alex.

The two ladies enjoyed this new lounge as they laughed and smiled while celebrating with a glass of champagne.

The post was captioned, “Some more pics from the @rougeroomlv opening with my babe @alexonthemic 🌹 I wanna go back already! @wishyouwereheregroup.”

Emily Sears happily promotes Jaxxon

When the Aussie isn’t busy at her many events, she invests her time in other promotional endeavors.

In another IG post, Emily teamed up with Jaxxon as she happily promoted one of their special bomber jackets.

Jaxxon is known for its high-quality jewelry and its flashy gold chains. However, the model switched it up for this post and promoted their special branded jacket.

The black bomber jacket featured leather sleeves and even a big embroidered Jaxxon patch on the left side of the jacket while it fell to her mid-thigh.

To keep the black aesthetics going, Emily rocked a low-cut bralette under the bomber jacket and decided to coordinate with a pair of black, high-waisted denim jeans.

The celeb wore a pair of gold hoop earrings and a small gold triangle-shaped ring for her accessories.

She rocked a fresh set of long pink nails while her blonde locks were further straightened and placed behind her back.

Overall, Emily looked phenomenal as she styled in some of her favorite gear made by some of her favorite people.

The post was simply captioned, “Hi 🖤 @jaxxon #jaxxon.”

Fans can now shop the full Jaxxon collection by heading to their Instagram or their official website.