Emily Ratajkowski would ‘be with multiple men’ in viral video amid Pete Davidson dating rumors

It seems Emily Ratajkowski isn’t looking to be tied down to one person right now. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia/Kristin Callahan/ACE

Emily Ratajkowski has hinted that she’s interested in dating “multiple men and women.”

It comes following rumors that the supermodel is dating lothario Pete Davidson after the pair were spotted looking like a picture-perfect couple.

The pair initially sparked romance rumors after they were spotted “holding hands” on a date in Brooklyn last Saturday night/

On Monday, Us Weekly confirmed the news with a source claiming they “have been talking for a couple of months now.”

The insider also added that Emily and Pete, who split from Kim Kardashian in August, are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

However, the 31-year-old has since taken to TikTok to say that she’s exploring the idea of dating various people and does not want to engage in monogamy.

Emily Ratajkowski says ‘everyone is hot’

In the video, Emily can be seen riding in a car while wearing a black V-neck shirt with a plunging neckline that showed off plenty of her skin.

As the actress put on an animated show for her 2.1 million followers, she lip-synched over a sound bite.

“I would be with multiple men. Also some women,” the mom-of-one mouthed along.

“Everyone’s hot, but in an interesting way,” she added.

Emily Ratajkowski splits from husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily’s alleged fresh romance with Pete comes just two months after she filed for divorce from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The pair, who were married for four years, split in July following rumors that he had been unfaithful.

A source at the time told PEOPLE that it was Emily’s decision and that she was doing fine.

“She is strong and focused on her son. She loves being a mom,” the insider shared.

Emily, who shares one-year-old Sylvester with Sebastian, opened up about their split in October in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I can tell you that I have never been single before,” she told the publication, adding that she’s experienced “all of the emotions” since the breakup.

Earlier this week the Daily Mail reported that Pete is actually good friends with his new beau, Emily’s ex Sebastian.

According to the publication, Pete and Sebastian have previously enjoyed friendly basketball games together, including one in March 2020 at Madison Square Garden.

As well as their mutual love of basketball, Emily’s ex also executive produced a black comedy slasher movie in 2022 called Bodies Bodies Bodies, which stars Pete.