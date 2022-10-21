Emily Ratajkowski has a unique way of wishing Kim Kardashian a happy birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

It’s Kim Kardashian’s birthday, and to celebrate the special day, Emily Ratajkowski dug through her archives to pull out a memorable selfie.

In the photo, both gorgeous women were looking into the mirror as Kim snapped a selfie — and both of them also happened to be topless with a middle finger held up.

Emily actually had both middle fingers up, and Kim just had one due to holding the phone to take the photo.

It was taken in a public bathroom, though the location is unknown. Behind them, you can see the purple bathroom stalls and white tiles on the walls with black accent tiles at the top.

Emily stunned in a pair of tight jeans and nothing else. Meanwhile, Kim wore just a pair of tight, black pants.

She wrote on the cheeky photo that she “had to dig this one up for the sweetest libra queen and the BOTA.”

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Kim Kardashian goes skimpy for Stuart Weitzman

It may have been her birthday week, but that doesn’t stop Kim Kardashian from working hard. At least she takes her own advice!

The Kardashians star recently shared a gorgeous photo of herself wearing a skintight black catsuit, knee-high boots, and a huge pink coat as she modeled Stuart Weitzman’s styles.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She accessorized the look with a pair of black shades but not those Yeezy ones she was sporting in August to promote her ex-husband’s brand.

There have been reports that Kim has been avoiding Kanye amid all his recent drama, and it looks like she’s also ditched his style as she stopped repping Yeezy with her social media posts and instead has moved on to other designers.

Kim Kardashian models SKIMS in her underwear

Kim Kardashian has built her own successful line with SKIMS in addition to modeling some seriously gorgeous designer items that she also often models herself.

Several celebrities have lined up to model SKIMS and attest to how great the underwear line is but no one does a better job than Kim herself.

Recently, she proved just that when she dropped a photo of herself wearing the buttery soft bra and panty set in her Instagram Stories along with the claim that the line of more modest undies “fits everybody.”

For this set, the bra is a sports bra style with thin straps and a solid fabric front that covers everything. The panties are high-waisted and also give full coverage for a no panty line look.