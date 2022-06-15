Emily Ratajkowski wears white bra on the streets of Florence while holding son

Emily Ratajkowski showed her tight abs in a white bra in Florence. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski showed off her impressive abs while on vacation with her family in Florence, Italy.

The Inamorata founder was pictured wearing a white bra with white shorts and a matching button-down, short sleeve shirt. The outfit looked a lot like pajamas, but then Emily is stylish enough to pull off the daring look.

Emily Ratajkowski posed with her son Sylvester in Florence, Italy

She paired it with white sneakers, and a simple gold necklace, and left her brunette tresses down in her signature middle part. Emily kept her makeup quite natural, though did apply a berry-colored lipstick.

In the first photo, she posed in front of the Hercules and the centaur Nessus statue at Palazzo Vecchio in Piazza Della Signoria while holding her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, on her hip.

In the second photo, she’s in the same square but standing by herself in front of a lion statue, and looking at the camera pensively.

She captioned the photo “[heart emoji] firenze [heart emoji].”

Emily’s 29.3 million followers were big fans of the photos, leaving tons of compliments.

One follower wrote, “bellissima!,” along with multiple heart-eyes emojis and another wrote, “My #1 supermodel inspiration [heart emoji].”

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily also shared an Instagram post from a friend of her’s to her Instagram Stories in which she is seen looking happily at a menu at a restaurant in Florence.

Emily Ratajkowski posted photos from her vacation in Florence. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily was recently on a birthday vacation in Mexico

Emily has clearly been enjoying a lot of traveling and vacations this summer, sharing multiple photos just a week ago while in Mexico with a group of friends for her birthday.

The My Body author shared a photo of herself in a blue bikini with a straw hat that had daisies on it. She can be seen flinching in the sun as she stands in front of a gorgeous-looking beach.

In the carousel, she also shared pictures and videos of her girlfriends partying and bringing her drinks in their bathing suits, later giving the camera a view of her famous backside.

She captioned the photos, “swipe for surprises.”

Emily posted random photos from the trip showing the goings-on, including her friend walking with drinks, a statue of a baby face, and a creature by the pool.

Emily wore a bikini from her Inamorata swimsuit line in Mexico

Before that, she posted another carousel of photos from the same birthday weekend, but this time in an animal print bikini from her Inamorata swimsuit line, that featured strings going around her taut stomach.

She stood in front of palm trees and an ocean that looked so perfect it could have been a screensaver.

She captioned the enviable photos, “Burnt n happy birthday girl.”