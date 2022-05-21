Emily Ratajkowski walks dog in exposing sheer dress

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Emily Ratajkowski has gone full sheer and with her undies on show while walking her dog in New York City. The supermodel and Inamorata founder remains a firm favorite with the paparazzi, and every outing brings another stylish look.

Going edgy in a see-through dress and opting for all black ahead of the weekend, EmRata sizzled while getting in some cardio, also quickly seeing her outfit go viral.

Emily Ratajkowski shows some cheek during NYC dog walk

The My Body author flaunted her catwalk queen figure via her vertical-striped and strapless dress, one clinging to her every curve and showing plenty of skin.

Emily did not, however, show too much. The London-born sensation paired her figure-hugging maxi with a black bra, plus a matching and cheeky thong as she and trusty dog Colombo got some fresh air.

EmRata was snapped on a sidewalk and with Colombo on a leash, also toting a white bag over her shoulder, plus practical dark sneakers to match her dress. The Versace ambassador kept it glam in statement shades, wearing her raven-colored tresses down.

There’s been plenty more from the A-Lister model this month, though.

Emily Ratajkowski walking her dog. Pic credit: Backgrid

Emily has been busy dropping new swim merch from her 2017-founded Inamorata brand, with May bringing the Butterfly collection. Photos and videos on the brand’s Instagram have brought Emily out in full force, with footage showing her in her impossibly-tiny swimwear, plus the now-iconic Mesh collection sets. Inamorata kicked off with lingerie and swimwear, but it’s now a front-runner in the day and eveningwear department. The celebrity-adored label even retails pandemic-friendly sweats.

Emily Ratajkowski outlines insecure days

Ratajkowski may exude confidence, but there’s a lesser-known side to the star.

“I have days when I literally cannot look in the mirror because I am sick of myself. I don’t like how I look or I want to change certain things about myself. We are stuck inside one body, we can’t see ourselves and we have no perspective on it,” she told Glamour back in 2018.

As to social media – Emily boasts over 29 million Instagram followers – she added that “you need to separate yourself from the feedback because as soon as you give weight to the positive it’s hard to differentiate from the negative. The comments and the number of likes shouldn’t be what defines your confidence, it should come from you enjoying yourself.”