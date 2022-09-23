Emily Ratajkowski uses this routine for glowing skin

Emily Ratajkowski revealed the secrets to her glowing skin. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com//Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Emily Ratajkowski has the kind of glowing skin that makes it hard to believe she ever bothers to wear any makeup at all.

While it appears she changes up her skincare routine quite often, especially depending on the weather, she always sticks to the basics and keeps it quite minimal, at least during the day.

In the morning, she starts with a cleanser, followed by a face wash, moisturizer, and of course, sunscreen.

For the night, she adds a bit more to her routine by using a makeup remover, cleanser, exfoliator, essence, retinol, a spot treatment if necessary, serum, moisturizer, eye cream, face oil, and finishing up with a face mist.

She had some major issues with her skin during the pandemic, revealing in an Instagram chat with Dr. Shereene Idriss that her face “kind of freaked out.”

However, she read articles that said it was happening to everyone and started a new skincare routine that seemed to be working for her. She told Dr. Idriss, “So I’ve recently started a new routine and it’s actually getting better.”

The My Body author broke down some of her favorite products for The Skincare Edit

In the morning, the Gone Girl star begins by washing her face with the Dr Loretta Gentle Hydrating Cleanser, though she does admit she’ll change things up depending on the season. She said, “My skin changes with the weather.”

However, if her skin feels okay and she just wants to let it be, Emily uses the Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser or Kiehl’s Calendula Deep Cleansing Foaming Face Wash.

After washing and cleansing her face, she’ll throw on the By Terry Hydra-Éclat Daily Care moisturizer, claiming “it seeps in right away,” compared to other products that take a while to absorb.

She also told the outlet, “I also like Sisley Hydra-Global. It smells so good.”

Last but not least is sunscreen, and Emily claimed she doesn’t like to let her face get in the sun anyways so she wears a hat. But, she adds Dr Loretta Urban Antioxidant Sunscreen SPF 40 to get extra protection.

Emily does a longer skincare routine at night, including using retinol

At night, the Blurred Lines star said no matter how busy the day is, she always takes off her makeup and takes care of her skin. She said, “I used to not wash my face before I would go to bed, which now is just so shocking to me. I don’t care how tired I am. I go wash my face.”

She starts with the Omorovicza Thermal Cleansing Balm to remove her makeup, followed by the Sisley Cleansing Milk to take off her mascara.

She will then use the same Dr Loretta Gentle Hydrating Cleanser to wash her face or Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleanser if she had a long day of flying or needs an extra bit of cleanliness on her face.

Next, she will exfoliate with the Dr. Barbara Sturm Facial Scrub, saying she needs to get a lot of dead skin off since she flies so much. Her favorite thing about this product is that it exfoliates the skin while still leaving it feeling moisturized.

Next, she puts on the COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and the Dr. Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Anti-Aging Moisturizer. Emily said she always uses a bit of retinol, as “It’s the only thing that’s really been proven to help with anti-aging.”

After that, she’ll apply Clean & Clear Advantage Acne Spot Treatment if necessary and alternates between Dr. Dennis Gross Ferulic + Retinol Anti-Aging Moisturizer and Joanna Vargas Super Nova Serum.

To seal everything in, Emily uses the Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich as her moisturizer and Aquaphor Healing Ointment under her eyes.

On top of everything, she’ll apply Omorovicza Miracle Facial Oil and finish off with the Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist. She said, “It’s amazing. It smells so good.”

Emily became creative director and partner of sheet mask company Loops in 2020

In 2020, Emily partnered with and became the creative director of sheet mask company Loops. She claimed she discovered the company during the COVID-19 pandemic while testing out several skincare lines.

She told Vogue, “I used to not do sheet masks, and now I have gone full circle and I really like them.”

The company has a variety of sheet masks for just about everything you could need and comes in a 5-pack of luxurious masks that will make you feel like you’ve been to the spa.

For example, the Weekly Reset which can be used at the end of a long day, Sunrise Service which brightens skin in the morning, and Clean Slate for after a workout or if you want to detox your skin.

Emily told Vogue, “They made an impression on me not just because of the product themselves but the packaging and the experience of a sheet mask.”