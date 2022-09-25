Emily Ratajkowski topless to promote sales

Emily Ratajkowski poses from a car. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is stunning topless as she helps a well-known brand make sales.

The 31-year-old supermodel might be CEO of her own Inamorata line, but she isn’t above lending her name to other companies..

The Versace ambassador this weekend featured on the Poosh Instagram. The lifestyle brand founded by reality star Kourtney Kardashian in 2019 regularly uses some of the world’s most high-profile celebrities for its promo.

Poosh updated its Instagram Stories on Saturday and the popular wellness company shared an image of Emily shot close up.

The brunette was topless as she wore nothing but gold necklaces and a ring, but her modesty was more than protected.

Emily drew attention to her plump pout and unique facial features, wearing her hair down and looking right at the camera.

Poosh was promoting “hacks to prevent hair breakage,” with fans encouraged to tap the screen to read more. Emily is, of course, adored for her luscious locks and also fronts haircare brand Kerastase.

Emily Ratajkowski topless. Pic credit: @poosh/Instagram

Anyone tapping the link was redirected to a Poosh blog post, one that offered helpful tips, but also set the record straight on what’s normal.

“It’s normal to lose about 50-100 strands of hair a day. One way to tell if our hair is breaking is to check out those shredded strands—if they’re shorter than the length of your hair, have frayed ends, and/or they feel dry, it’s likely breakage,” the brand wrote.

Emily Ratajkowski a hot ticket for major brands, has strong ties with Kourtney Kardashian

Poosh also let fans know to “remember, wet hair is pretty fragile. So anyone still towel-drying their hair by rubbing it between two sides of a towel, cut it out.”

Also lending their names to Poosh have been faces including models Kaia Gerber and Gigi and Bella Hadid, plus Ashley Graham and singer Selena Gomez. In return, Kourtney seems to be a walking advertisement for Emily’s Inamorata clothing and swim brand, founded in 2017. The Hulu star has, on multiple occasions, been spotted wearing Emily’s designs.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns fans amid divorce

Emily’s current headlines come from Milan, where she has been marching the runway for Fashion Week. The star joins the likes of mogul Kim Kardashian and socialite Paris Hilton in walking for major designers. Emily is also in the news amid her recent divorce filing as her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard collapses.

The two tied the knot in 2018.