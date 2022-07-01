Emily Ratajkowski takes off clothes for nude, rear view pooch play

Emily Ratajkowski took off all her clothes and rolled around on the floor alongside her pup for some silly posing time. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia



Emily Ratajkowski got down to her birthday suit for some silly playtime alongside her pooch, a Husky-German Shepherd mix named Colombo.

Showing herself rolling around on the floor next to her doggy friend, Emily stunned while completely nude as she playfully spiced up the last day of the workweek and prepped everyone for the weekend ahead.

Emily got naked for playtime

Sharing the eye-catching and drool-worthy snap with her 29.4 million Instagram followers, Emily could be seen lying on a gorgeous, woven, multi-colored rug sans clothing of any kind as she copied the move Colombo was making next to her.

Forming her hands into a tight, curved ball at her bare chest, Emily twisted her body so that both her upper and lower sensitive areas were concealed while her bent legs ensured that her booty was put on full display.

Her pup looked pretty psyched to have his owner copying his every move as he happily looked at the camera for a little tongue-flopping, tail-wagging action.

Emily captioned the snap saying “baby boy bumbi,” and her fans were quick to share their thoughts, with many of them appearing to feel that the nudity was unnecessary.

“It’s gonna be a no from me,” shared one under-enthused fan, followed up by another nay-sayer who penned, “Is it just me or this is hella weird.”

Others echoed the sentiment that the post was a little too much for them, saying, “What in the beastiality is going on here then ?? 😳🤷‍♂️” and “Come on.. U r a mom now.. Stop doing this to gain limelight..”

Emily recently took her dog for a walk while in sheer clothing

As fans respond with mixed feelings over her new nude share, Emily doesn’t appear to mind what the people think of her as she was recently seen out and about on a revealing walk with Colombo.

The talented model and mother of one-year-old son Sylvester were snapped by eager paparazzi in May as she walked her pup around the streets of New York City.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Emily rocked a super-sheer black dress with shoulder cut-outs and long sleeves for the time with her dog, popping on some tennis shoes, a gold choker, and dark shades for added effect.

Emily recently published her first book, a memoir entitled My Body which came out last year and details her life so far, delving into some darker secrets of the modeling world and the fetishization of young girls.