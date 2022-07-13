Emily Ratajkowski stuns kneeling in string bikini

Emily Ratajkowski poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Emily Ratajkowski is stunning as she kneels in a polka-dot bikini while promoting her Inamorata line.

The 31-year-old supermodel has been busy with Fashion Week appearances in July, but she hasn’t abandoned her best-selling and 2017-founded brand. Inamorata has just dropped its Mix and Match bikinis, including the Polka Dot one, and videos on the Inamorata Instagram are showing the company’s CEO in full ambassador mode.

Emily Ratajkowski wows in polka-dot bikini

On Tuesday, Inamorata shared beachy photos of EmRata sizzling in a mismatched two-piece while accompanied by another model and on the beach.

Stories, meanwhile, switched to video mode. The footage here largely showed models showcasing the latest designs, with a moment towards the end of the video bringing in Emily.

Flaunting her catwalk queen body, the Versace ambassador wowed as she highlighted her cleavage and abs while shot close up.

Sitting on her knees and from golden beach sands, the Blurred Lines star went itsy-bitsy in an orange-and-blue string bikini with fun polka dots, pairing her skimpy top with stringy and tiny matching bottoms. Fans didn’t even see Emily’s face here, although they definitely got the message to shop as a link redirected to the Inamorata website.

Anyone missing the stories can still catch Emily via Inamorata’s permanent post. “ITSY BiTSY POLKA DOT BiKiNi! Our newest drop with endless mix & match possibilities. Shop Dots & Floral Zebra Wave – plus brand new suits!” a caption read as Emily stunned in her celebrity-adored designs. Reality star Kourtney Kardashian is an Inamorata fan. Hailey Bieber, meanwhile, has been enlisted as a promo face for the label.

Emily Ratajkowski drew on California culture for swimwear brand

While EmRata was born in the U.K., she was largely raised in Southern California.

“I grew up in San Diego and I basically wore a bathing suit every day on the beach,” she told Vogue. “When I was 16, sometimes I would literally wake up, not put on any clothes, and I’d put on a bathing suit and get coffees and burritos for the day.”

“My waist, and for women in general, that is the thing that you want to accentuate the most, and sometimes it can be really hard. In a one-piece, there is nothing that is cinching your waist, so it was important to have something that was flattering in that way,” the mom of one added.

Also boasting swimwear lines are fellow supermodel Candice Swanepoel, plus model Gigi Hadid (via her Frankie’s Bikinis collab).