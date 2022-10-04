Emily Ratajkowski stuns in tiny buckled bra top for Miu Miu

Emily Ratajkowski looks amazing at the Miu Miu runway show. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Emily Ratajkowski looks stunning in a tiny buckled bra top as she closes out Paris Fashion week walking for Miu Miu’s Spring 2023 Womenswear Runway Show.

The supermodel and new mother took to Instagram to show off her walk as she strutted the runway for the Miu Miu Fashion Show in Paris.

Emily walked the runway wearing a unique caramel-colored leather skirt with huge utilitarian pockets, a brown belt that sat low enough to show her white briefs, and a small black crop top to show off her fantastic abs.

She also carried a black bag, wore a slick back bun, and added in a pair of open-toed heeled sandals to match the edgy outfit.

The New York Times best-selling novelist was also joined on the runway by other huge celebrities like Bella Hadid and English singer-songwriter FKA twigs.

She captioned her post with gratitude, “Closing out the season with the incredible @miumiu. Thank you @lottavolkova @ashleybrokaw and ofc Ms. Prada. I’m honored!”

Details on Emily Ratajkoski’s runway look

Emily’s runway looks effortlessly meshed the past and present, which is exactly what the show was about.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The new mother wore a new take on the ’90s uniform, which involved wearing baggy low-rise bottoms with a tiny top or bra.

For her top, Emily rocked a mini black bra that buckled in the middle, which is also the same top Bella wore during the show. The top matched the vibe of the skirt, which featured tan leather, a slit down the site, and two huge pockets.

Many outfits during the show also featured pockets, which were intentional because they are one of the few things that ride the boundary between decoration and function.

To finish the look, Emily wore minimal makeup, a matching bright white underwear set, a black Miu Miu handbag with oversized pockets, and a hybrid shoe that crosses an open-toed flip flop with a bootie.

If there is one thing fans can take from this year’s runway shows, it’s that the 90s are coming back with a vengeance.

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Miu Miu’s Spring 2023 Womenswear Collection

Italian fashion designer Miuccia Prada went with a Utilitarian ’90s minimalist theme for this ready-to-wear collection for 2023.

The runway was filled with a loose take on school uniforms with futuristic and retro undertones.

The result was a fashion show that wowed.

According to the official Miu Miu website, “Fashion is a means of translating a reaction to reality into material form. It is both a reaction to the world and a way to sit within it.”

That is why this year’s Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2023 collection by Miuccia Prada explores this idea to great lengths with stunning designs that are ready to wear in today’s world.