Emily Ratajkowski looks incredible in a fierce makeup look posing for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The beautiful English-born-American model Emily Ratajkowski keeps giving her fans something to talk about.

The model, best known for starring in the video for Blurred Lines, is also known for keeping her many online followers up to date with ahh her activities and her outfits.

She was recently the face of Harper’s Bazaar’s latest issue, and she looked incredible, as she always does.

Emily put on a stylish black leather dress with a high neck that fit her very loosely and had elastic at the very bottom that could be adjusted by two stings of fabric hanging from it.

She continued this leather theme by putting on a pair of black knee-high boots.

Next, she put on a huge oversized jacket and denim jeans that made her look like such a fashionista.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in overzied denim looks

In another shot, Emily was wearing a black Miu Miu top and underwear as well, layering a grey formal blazer jacket on top and letting the logo of the brand show right below the waist of her jeans, which were adorned by a black belt.

Her hair remained up and slicked back in a bun for a picture where she wore another huge and oversized denim piece, except this time it was all white, and she paired it with a skirt with a high slit on her left thigh.

She finished off this look by wearing a really well-known type of shoes this season which were a pair of high chunky platform heels.

The model shared a few other shots of this photo shoot to her nearly 30 million followers on Instagram.

She captioned the post, “@harpersbazaarus ❤️ thank you to the incredible team for this cover + story.”

Emily Ratajkowski is about to launch her own podcast

The 31-year-old model is not afraid to speak up.

She is planning on launching her own podcast which she titled High Low with EmRata.

Emily told Harper’s Bazaar about the podcast, “I’m down to talk about sex, be a millennial or whatever, while also having—hopefully—the eloquence and interview style of Terry Gross.”

She added, “There’s going to be a lot of stuff that is about women, just because that’s what I’m interested in. I have to be honest, I totally love it.”

High Low with Emily will come out this November 1, with two episodes a week and an additional weekly episode for paid subscribers.