Emily Ratajkowski stuns in sparkly Prada top for Elle magazine

Emily Ratajkowski looks incredible for the premiere of In Darkness. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Model Emily Ratajkowski is one of the public’s favorite it girls of the moment.

She is mainly known for her incredible style and always being super honest on social media about her life and the industry she is part of.

Recently, Emily became the face for the cover of Elle magazine, and she looked incredible in different outfits for this photoshoot.

For the cover, she wore her dark hair down and parted to the side with natural makeup and tinted lips. She chose a stunning black Prada top with mirror squares all over.

She wore a cropped top with prominent shoulders and a similar-looking skirt for another look. Both pieces were grey with a lot of texture, definitely keeping up with the same theme throughout this shoot.

To accessorize, the model put on a black leather belt around her waist, a silver bracelet, and a futuristic-looking pair of sneakers.

Emily Ratajkowski stuns in Miu Miu white matching set for Elle magazine

The actress also wore a long sleeve white shirt with holes around her chest and arm, and she paired this piece with a sparkly silver long skirt and mirror knee-high boots.

Last but not least, she wore a glamorous Miu Miu outfit. She started with a bejeweled white top that allowed her to show her toned arms and abs and then continued with a matching white skirt. To accessorize, she only wrapped what seemed to be a sweater of the same brand and color around her waist.

Emily showed her excitement for this new Elle issue in the caption of her Instagram post by saying, “The Audacity! Thank you to the lovely @elleuk team for this cover + my wonderful and generous friend @lisadtaddeo for talking babies, body politics and yes, b***h eras.”

Emily Ratajkowski launches a new podcast

The 31-year-old is ready to use her voice and platform for something new.

Last year, the model released her book My Body, exploring subjects like feminism, sexuality, and power. This time, she has decided to step into the podcast world and industry by launching her very own project called High Low with EmRata.

Emily sat down with Variety to talk about it, “I decided I wanted to write the book before I ever would even think about a podcast, but it’s sort of a natural progression for me. I’m very excited about producing the show and doing it in my own way.”