Emily Ratajkowski stuns in skirt with thigh-high slit

Emily Ratajkowski poses in a gorgeous skirt in Milan. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/LJ Fotos/AdMedia

Superstar model Emily Ratajkowski has been looking fabulous once again; this time, she’s been wowing in a gorgeous skirt with a massive thigh-high slit.

The 31-year-old star of the Blurred Lines video has been keeping super busy lately. She has been undergoing a divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, but that hasn’t stopped her from doing what she does best, and that’s modeling.

Emily has been doing a lot of catwalk action for Versace, along with doing work for Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand, Poosh, and promoting her own Inamorata line.

However, Emily still found the time to post a stunning pic to her Instagram Story, where she rocked a gorgeous tan-colored skirt that boasted a huge thigh-high slit.

The model paired the skirt with a loose-fitting white shirt, with the first two buttons undone. She let her hair cascade naturally down over her shoulders.

Emily posed with her arm around the dapper-suited figure of fashion designer Rhuigi Villasenor, who was in Milan to debut his Bally collection for the city’s Fashion Week.

In the meantime, Emily has been modeling in her role as Versace ambassador.

Emily Ratajkowski slays in an all-black outfit for Versace

Emily was back on Instagram over the weekend to post a short clip from her time working the Milan Fashion Week.

The model looked amazing as she rocked a short black leather skirt with a leather jacket and long stiletto boots. She accessorized the look with a large black leather handbag.

In the video, Emily appeared to be dancing to Beyonce’s PURE/HONEY while standing in a glass box.

Many of Emily’s 29.5 million Instagram followers loved the video, and the post quickly racked up more than half a million likes.

As mentioned above, Emily recently separated from her film producer husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, and it seems like she’s getting ready to move on.

Emily Ratajkowski is moving on from married life

Emily reportedly ended her four-year marriage to Sebastian after reports he was unfaithful to her multiple times. Rumors of marriage failure first surfaced in July when Emily began appearing without her wedding ring, and then a source told Page Six, “Yeah, he [Sebastian] cheated. He’s a serial cheater. It’s gross. He’s a dog.”

The model finally filed for divorce in September on the grounds of infidelity.

However, in a recent TikTok video where Emily railed against the patriarchy, she admitted that she was “thinking of dating again.”

Emily and Sebastian share a son together, Sylvester, who was born in March 2021.