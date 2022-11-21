News Emily Ratajkowski stuns in red for Kerastase in Paris

Emily Ratajkowski spends the day in Paris with the brand Kerastase. Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram Emily Ratajkowski stunned in a gorgeous red dress while spending the day in Paris with the brand Kerastase, a professional luxury haircare brand. While promoting the brand, the supermodel wore a striking mini-dress. The top of the dress featured long flowing sleeves and a deep V-neckline.

The bodice of the dress was loose-fitting, which was a stark contrast to the tighter-fitting skirt of the dress. Over the skirt were two pieces of wrapped fabric to mimic the look of belts around the ensemble.

The brand ambassador paired the dress with red strappy heels that matched the dress perfectly.

The model kept the accessories simple and wore a thin silver necklace for added sparkle.

For her makeup, she went for a natural look, with neutral eyeshadow, deep blush, and pink nude lipstick.

Since she was working with a haircare brand, the star of the show was Emily’s hair. The brunette wore her hair in a layered haircut while sporting thick curtain bangs.

The model spoke for the brand during a conference where they held their Power Talks. She explained that she loved the conversation that was able to be had as well as the brand’s stance on empowering women.

Emily Ratajkowski reveals her favorite beauty secret

Emily Ratajkowski is a timeless beauty, so it’s no surprise fans would want to know her beauty secrets. While talking to Glamour UK, she explained that the key to her flawless skin is doing regular facials.

She explained, “I love a facial – I probably do it more than I should now. I recently got into Joanna Vargas while in New York. They offer this incredible treatment called a Triple Crown Facial, where the facialist tightens the muscles in your face and you look snatched.”

Facials are essential to a lot of high-profile celebrities including Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock.

Emily Ratajkowski thinks big for Harper’s Bazaar

Emily was recently the cover star for the editorial magazine Harper’s Bazaar. For her cover look, she switched up her look and went for a baggy denim ensemble.

The model wore a huge denim jacket that was at least 4 times her small frame. The shirt featured large pockets and diagonal seams along the jacket. She coordinated the jacket with large jeans that gathered at the hem.

For a chic look, she paired the outfit with black pointed-toe heels.

She kept her makeup natural and opted out of eyeshadow and wore flush pink lipstick.

The brunette bombshell slicked back her hair to keep the attention on the outfit.