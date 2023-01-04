Emily Ratajkowski showed off her slender figure in a cherry red string bikini while partying with pals on New Year’s. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Peter West/ACE Pictures

Emily Ratajkowski enjoyed a well-deserved break over New Year’s as she partied with pals on the beach, showing off her incredible model figure in several bikinis and a sparkling dress.

The mom of one looked absolutely stunning in one particular photo featuring a red hot color, which she shared to her Instagram Stories.

The High Low with EmRata podcast host sported a cherry red string bikini with a matching top and bottoms that certainly drew attention due to its bright color.

The bottoms hugged her in all the right places, accentuating her curves and giving her a beautifully shaped hourglass look, while the top gave her great support.

Emily leaned back on a gold and white tiled bench, looking as if she was at a spa or partaking in a steam room on her enviable vacation.

The model looked as if she had already taken a dip in the ocean as her brunette locks were wet yet perfectly tousled in the warm air. Her makeup matched her look with glowing, natural skin and a glossy pout.

Pic credit: @emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski discussed her stress-induced weight loss on her podcast High Low

She looked happy and healthy after having gone through a stressful year with her divorce from the father of her 20-month-old son Sylvester, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Emily opened up about the amount of weight she lost from the difficult period during an episode of her podcast, which saw her interview, Mia Khalifa.

She told listeners that she found the weight loss “really scary” and revealed, “When I’m really unwell, I lose so much weight.”

However, she has since gained the weight back and is looking better than ever.

Emily recently celebrated New Year’s on the beach with pals

Emily posted a New Year’s carousel to her Instagram that saw her partying with pals, including her best friend Babs, who frequently shows up on her social media feeds.

The My Body author wore a tiny glittering dress as she danced at a New Year’s party that appeared to have a gold theme and ate some delicious food as well.

She captioned the post, “🎆2023🎆.”

Emily is the founder of the Inamorata swimwear brand

It’s not surprising to see Emily sporting a bikini, as she’s the founder of the swimwear line Inamorata, which sells bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, and beachwear.

Emily frequently models for the brand herself and has appeared on Instagram several times in one of the Inamorata’s bestselling patterns, leopard print.

At the end of November, she wore the Las Olas Top and the Neptune Bottom in the pattern as she advertised a sale on the website.

It appears the items are still on sale, with the Las Olas Top being marked down from $105 to $76 and the Neptune Bottom as well.